First Majestic Announces Financial Results for Q4 and Year End 2018

2018 HIGHLIGHTS

Completed transformational acquisition of Primero Mining Corp. and its world-class San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine on May 10, 2018, creating one of the largest publicly traded silver companies in the world.

Produced 11.7 million ounces of silver, 111,084 ounces of gold, 16.1 million pounds of lead and 5.7 million pounds of zinc.

Total production reached 22.2 million silver equivalent ounces, achieving the 2018 total production guidance range of 20.5 million to 22.6 million ounces, an increase of 37% over the prior year.

All-in Sustaining costs (“AISC”) of $14.95 per payable silver ounce, in-line with the AISC guidance range of $14.53 to $15.83 per ounce.

Cash costs of $6.98 per payable silver ounce, beating the 2018 guidance range of $7.18 to $7.75 per ounce.

Revenues totaled $300.9 million, representing a 19% increase from 2017.

Mine operating earnings of ($11.9) million compared to $16.0 million in 2017 primarily due to a $7.5 million inventory loss due to the bankruptcy of Republic Metals Refining Corp. and a 9% decrease in the average realized silver price per ounce.

Operating cash flows before working capital and taxes of $61.6 million or $0.34 per share (non-GAAP).

The Company recorded a net loss of $204.2 million ($1.11 per share) in 2018, reflecting the impact of impairment pre-tax charges totaling $199.7 million.

Began commissioning of the new 2,000 tpd roasting facility at La Encantada which is expected to increase silver production by 1.5 million ounces per year.

Achieved annual consolidated silver recoveries of 80%, a new Company record, due to ongoing investments in metallurgical processing and innovation.

Exercised option agreements on the Ermitaño and Cumobabi projects in Sonora, Mexico with Evrim Resources Corp. for a 100% earn-in for both projects.

Ended 2018 with cash and cash equivalents of $57.0 million, down from $118.1 million at the end of 2017.

Subsequent to year end, the Company sold 2.25 million shares through its at-the-market offering equity program on the NYSE for net proceeds of $13.2 million.

Q4 2018 HIGHLIGHTS

Produced 3.3 million ounces of silver, 34,487 ounces of gold, 3.3 million pounds of lead and 1.4 million pounds of zinc, for a total of 6.5 million silver equivalent ounces.

Revenues totaled $74.1 million, representing a 21% increase compared to Q4 2017.

Mine operating earnings of ($9.0) million compared to $1.4 million in Q4 2017.

AISC of $12.83 per payable silver ounce, representing a 9% decrease compared to Q4 2017.

Cash costs of $6.06 per payable silver ounce, representing a 10% decrease compared to Q4 2017.

Adjusted net loss of $10.5 million ($0.05 per share) after excluding non-cash and unusual items.

Operating cash flows before working capital and taxes of $11.0 million or $0.06 per share (non-GAAP).

CEO COMMENTS

“2018 was a bittersweet year for First Majestic following the largest acquisition in the Company’s history of the San Dimas mine paired with silver prices falling to a nine year low,” said Keith Neumeyer, President and CEO of First Majestic. “Nevertheless, First Majestic delivered a solid year with record production and revenues of over $300 million, and an AISC of $14.95 per ounce. We also advanced numerous innovative projects in 2018 aimed at increasing shareholder value in 2019. We continue to lead the industry as the purest silver producer and remain focused on improving margins by adopting new technologies with high returns on invested capital.”

2018 ANNUAL AND FOURTH QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS

Key Performance Metrics 2018-Q4 2017-Q4 Change

Q4 vs Q4 2018 2017 Change

2018 vs 2017 Operational Ore Processed / Tonnes Milled 850,272 736,684 15 % 3,375,452 2,981,506 13 % Silver Ounces Produced 3,250,816 2,337,463 39 % 11,679,452 9,749,591 20 % Silver Equivalent Ounces Produced 6,485,761 4,065,337 60 % 22,243,071 16,207,905 37 % Cash Costs per Ounce (1) $6.06 $6.76 (10 %) $6.98 $7.04 (1 %) All-in Sustaining Cost per Ounce (1) $12.83 $14.13 (9 %) $14.95 $13.82 8 % Total Production Cost per Tonne (1) $65.31 $50.81 29 % $60.71 $50.12 21 % Average Realized Silver Price per Ounce (1) $14.47 $16.61 (13 %) $15.53 $17.12 (9 %) Financial (in $millions) Revenues $74.1 $61.2 21 % $300.9 $252.3 19 % Mine Operating (Loss) Earnings (2) ($9.0 ) $1.4 (744 %) ($11.9) $16.0 (174 %) Impairment of non-current assets ($168.0 ) ($65.5 ) (156 %) ($199.7 ) ($65.5) (205 %) Net (Loss) Earnings ($164.4 ) ($56.1 ) (193

%) ($204.2 ) ($53.3) (283 %) Operating Cash Flows before Working Capital and Taxes (2) $11.0 $18.7 (41 %) $61.6 $81.0 (24 %) Cash and Cash Equivalents $57.0 $118.1 (52 %) $57.0 $118.1 (52 %) Working Capital (1) $108.1 $116.3 (7 %) $108.1 $116.3 (7 %) Shareholders (Loss) Earnings per Share ("EPS") - Basic ($0.85 ) ($0.34 ) (151 %) ($1.11 ) ($0.32) (247 %) Adjusted EPS (1) ($0.05 ) ($0.04 ) (47 %) ($0.21 ) ($0.04) (427 %) Cash Flow per Share (1) $0.06 $0.11 (50 %) $0.34 $0.49 (32 %)

(1) The Company reports non-GAAP measures which include cash costs per ounce produced, all-in sustaining cost per ounce, total production cost per tonne, average realized silver price per ounce, working capital, adjusted EPS and cash flow per share. These measures are widely used in the mining industry as a benchmark for performance, but do not have a standardized meaning and may differ from methods used by other companies with similar descriptions.

(2) The Company reports additional GAAP measures which include mine operating earnings and operating cash flows before movements in working capital and income taxes. These additional financial measures are intended to provide additional information and do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS.

2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS

Full year revenues totaled $300.9 million, a 19% increase compared to 2017, primarily due a 37% increase in production offset by a 9% decrease in average silver prices. The Company realized an average silver price of $15.53 per ounce in 2018, its lowest annual selling price since 2009 due to continued market weakness.

Annual mine operating earnings totaled ($11.9) million compared to $16.0 million in 2017. The decrease in mine operating earnings was attributed to taking a $7.5 million inventory loss due to the bankruptcy of Republic Metals Refining Corp., one of three refineries used by the Company. At the time of the Chapter 11 announcement, the Company had approximately 758,000 silver equivalent ounces of inventory that were in Republic's possession for refining. The Company has been pursuing legal and insurance channels to recover the value of this inventory, but there is no assurance that some or any this inventory will be recovered. As a result, the Company has written off the cost of these inventories to cost of sales. The decrease in mine operating earnings was also affected by tighter margins as a result of a 9% decrease in the average silver price, higher production costs attributed to increases in energy costs, and $2.1 million in severance costs incurred during the year as part of the Company's staff reduction initiative.

The Company was required to record an impairment charge of $111.8 million and $56.3 million on its two concentrate producing mines, La Parrilla and Del Toro, respectively due to a reduction in estimated Reserves and Resources as a result of a decline in long-term metal price forecasts, a decrease of investment, and increase in operating costs. In addition, the Company recognized an impairment charge of $31.7 million on La Guitarra in the second quarter as a result of management's decision to place the operation on care and maintenance effective August 3, 2018.

Adjusted EPS (non-GAAP), normalized for non-cash or unusual items such as impairment of non-current assets, share-based payments and deferred income taxes for the year ended December 31, 2018 was a loss of $0.21, compared to a loss of $0.04 in 2017.

Cash flows before movements in working capital and taxes during the year was $61.6 million ($0.34 per share) compared to $81.0 million ($0.49 per share) in 2017.

The Company ended 2018 with $57.0 million in cash and cash equivalents compared to $118.1 million at the end of 2017. In addition, the Company ended the year with a working capital surplus of $108.1 million compared to $116.3 million at the end of 2017. The decrease in cash and cash equivalents was primarily attributed to movements in working capital items in relation to the Primero acquisition, including a $6.4 million decrease in trade and other payables as First Majestic began paying down overdue liabilities assumed from the Primero acquisition and absorbed a $17.2 million increase in value added taxes (“VAT”) receivable as a result of delays in recovery from the Mexican tax authority, the Servicio de Administracion Tributaria ("SAT"). Primero was 18 months behind on its VAT filings when First Majestic acquired the San Dimas mine, however, since acquisition the Company has accelerated its filings and as at December 31, 2018, has recovered $4.5 million of the outstanding amount. Subsequent to December 31st, the Company has recovered a further $7.0 million related to its Primero VAT filings.

FULL YEAR 2018 OPERATIONAL RESULTS

Annual Production Summary San Dimas(1) Santa Elena La Encantada San Martin La Parrilla Del Toro La Guitarra Consolidated Ore Processed / Tonnes Milled 435,289 899,370 916,894 284,656 491,637 267,170 80,435 3,375,452 Silver Ounces Produced 3,621,868 2,223,246 1,603,740 1,746,139 1,340,385 785,154 358,919 11,679,452 Silver Equivalent Ounces Produced 8,051,605 6,014,687 1,610,895 2,169,338 2,323,056 1,432,312 641,179 22,243,071 Cash Costs per Ounce $0.11 $0.50 $18.80 $9.42 $12.83 $17.10 $9.79 $6.98 All-in Sustaining Cost per Ounce $5.92 $4.54 $23.82 $12.28 $19.57 $27.49 $16.13 $14.95 Total Production Cost per Tonne $117.46 $57.01 $32.28 $77.66 $51.88 $70.20 $81.91 $60.71

1) San Dimas production was from the period May of 10, 2018 to December 31, 2018

Total production in 2018 reached 22.2 million equivalent ounces of silver, representing a 37% increase over 2017, and at the upper end of the Company’s guidance of 20.5 to 22.6 million silver equivalent ounces. Total production consisted of 11.7 million ounces of silver, 111,084 ounces of gold, 16.1 million pounds of lead and 5.7 million pounds of zinc. The increase in metal production can be attributed to the addition of the San Dimas mine, which contributed 3.6 million ounces of silver and 54,098 ounces of gold (or 8.1 million silver equivalent ounces) of production since being acquired on May 10, 2018.

Cash cost per ounce in the year was $6.98, a decrease of $0.06 per ounce compared to the previous year and below the range of the Company's 2018 guidance of $7.18 to $7.75 per ounce. The decrease in cash cost compared to the prior year was primarily due to the addition of San Dimas, which had a cash cost of $0.11 per ounce, partially offset by $2.1 million in severance costs incurred during the year as part of the Company's cost reduction initiative and staff level optimization as well as increase in energy costs due to a 30% rate hike by Mexico's Federal Electricity Commission and higher diesel costs.

AISC per ounce in 2018 was $14.95, an increase of $1.13 per ounce compared to the previous year and within the annual guidance of $14.53 to $15.83 per ounce. The increase in AISC per ounce was attributed to higher sustaining capital expenditures as the Company increased investments in development and exploration.

The Company’s total capital expenditures in 2018 was $107.2 million, an increase of 32% or $25.8 million compared to the prior year, consisting of $45.7 million for underground development, $27.8 million in exploration and $33.7 million in property, plant and equipment. Total investments, on a mine-by-mine basis, primarily consisted of $20.5 million at San Dimas, $18.9 million at Santa Elena, $16.9 million at La Encantada, $9.3 million at San Martin, $14.2 million at La Parrilla, $11.6 million at Del Toro and $5.3 million at La Guitarra.

As previously announced, the Company plans to invest a total of $137.4 million on capital expenditures in 2019 consisting of $61.1 million for sustaining requirements and $76.3 million for expansionary projects. The Company is preparing for future production growth by developing additional mine production levels at each of the mining units, investments in high-intensity grinding mills and microbubble flotation cells, in addition to the exploration work at the Ermitaño West project in order to advance the project towards a production decision. First Majestic will remain nimble and ensure its capital investments are flexible to account for changing commodity prices.

Q4 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS

Revenues generated in the fourth quarter of 2018 totaled $74.1 million, representing a 21% increase compared to $61.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2017.

The Company realized a nine-year low quarterly average silver price of $14.47 per ounce, representing a 13% decrease compared to $16.61 per ounce in the fourth quarter of 2017.

Mine operating earnings were ($9.0) million compared to $1.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2017. The decrease was primarily due to the $7.5 million inventory loss due to the bankruptcy of Republic Metals, tighter margins as a result of a 13% decrease in average silver price and $1.0 million in severance costs incurred during the quarter as part of the Company's staff reduction initiative.

The Company recorded a net loss of $164.4 million (EPS of ($0.85)) during the fourth quarter of 2018 compared to $56.1 million (EPS of ($0.34)) in the fourth quarter of 2017. The $108.3 million decrease in net earnings was primarily attributed to a $168.0 million non-cash impairment charge, or $130.6 million net of tax, on the La Parrilla and Del Toro mines and the decrease in mine operating earnings.

Adjusted net loss for the quarter was $10.5 million (adjusted loss per share of $0.05), after excluding non-cash and non-recurring items.

Cash flows before movements in working capital and income taxes were $11.0 million ($0.06 per share), compared to $18.7 million ($0.11 per share) in the fourth quarter of 2017.

Q4 2018 OPERATIONAL RESULTS

Fourth Quarter

Production Summary San Dimas Santa Elena La Encantada San Martin La Parrilla Del Toro Consolidated Ore Processed / Tonnes Milled 172,641 221,945 206,812 66,924 125,751 56,200 850,272 Silver Ounces Produced 1,367,028 567,754 449,632 404,523 312,144 149,734 3,250,816 Silver Equivalent Ounces Produced 3,127,871 1,587,396 451,244 511,911 563,703 243,637 6,485,761 Cash Costs per Ounce $0.58 ($1.06 ) $15.60 $10.40 $13.80 $27.69 $6.06 All-in Sustaining Cost per Ounce $5.35 $2.18 $18.70 $13.60 $21.18 $37.83 $12.83 Total Production Cost per Tonne $113.66 $54.55 $33.20 $83.27 $52.47 $84.67 $65.31

Total production reached 6.5 million silver equivalent ounces in the fourth quarter of 2018, representing a 4% decrease compared to the previous quarter, consisting of 3.3 million ounces of silver, 34,487 ounces of gold, 3.3 million pounds of lead and 1.4 million pounds of zinc. The slight decrease in production was primarily due to a 5% decrease in consolidated silver grade and 2% decrease in tonnes milled.

Cash cost per ounce in the quarter was $6.06, a decrease of 12% or $0.79 per ounce compared to the previous quarter. The decrease in cash cost per ounce was primarily attributed to an increase in by-product credits which was partially offset against a $1.0 million in severance costs incurred during the quarter as part of the Company's cost reduction initiative.

AISC in the fourth quarter was $12.83 per ounce, a decrease of $2.29 per ounce compared to the previous quarter, primarily attributed to lower sustaining capital expenditures as the Company wound down its development and exploration projects near the end of the year after completing respective budget programs.

Capital expenditures in the fourth quarter were $25.8 million, a decrease of 26% compared to the prior quarter, primarily consisting of $7.4 million at San Dimas, $3.7 million at Santa Elena, $3.0 million at La Encantada, $2.4 million at San Martin, $3.4 million at La Parrilla and $2.0 million at Del Toro.

