Completion of Private Placement and Holdings in the Company

LONDON, February 25, 2019 - Further to the announcement by the Company on 1 February 2019 regarding the placement of 7,291,667 new Ordinary Shares (the "Placement") and 3,645,831 warrants in the Company and including a first tranche of the Placement for 4,166,667 new, Ordinary Shares (the "Initial Placement"), Condor Gold (AIM: CNR; TSX: COG) announces the following:

The Company confirms that £750,000 has been remitted to the Company in connection with the second and final tranche of the Placement, comprising a subscription (the "MellonSubscription") for 3,125,000 new Ordinary Shares (the "Mellon Shares") by Jim Mellon, a non-Executive Director of the Company. The Placement has therefore now closed. Each new Ordinary Share issued as part of the Placement shall have attached to it one half of a warrant with an exercise price of 31p per warrant and a validity of 2 years from issue.

The new Ordinary Shares issued in respect to the Initial Placement were admitted to trading on 8 February 2019. Admission to trading of the Mellon shares is anticipated to occur on or around 26 February 2019.

Following the Placement the Company's issued share capital is now 74,471,002 Ordinary shares.

The above figure of 74,471,002 Ordinary Shares may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or change in interest in, the share capital of the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

To the knowledge of the Company, those shareholders individually holding in excess of 3.0 percent of the Company's issued share capital are as follows:

Shareholder Shares Held Percentage of total issued shares Jim Mellon * 7,828,105 10.5% Ross Beaty 5,316,903 7.1% Mark Child * 4,094,167 5.5% Oracle Investments Ltd 4,077,038 5.5% City Financial Investment Company Ltd 3,486,376 4.7% International Finance Corporation 3,425,000 4.6%

* Director of the Company

Jim Mellon now owns a direct and indirect aggregate shareholding of 7,828,105 Ordinary shares, or 10.5% of the Company. The direct interest is in 2,889,883 Ordinary Shares and the indirect interest is in 4,938,222 Ordinary Shares held through Galloway Limited. Galloway Limited is wholly owned by Burnbrae Group Limited, which in turn is wholly owned by Jim Mellon.

As at today's date and including those warrants issued as part of the placement of Ordinary shares as announced today by the Company, issued warrants in the Company are as follows:

Number of warrants Expiry date Exercise Price £ Amount raised if fully issued £ 4,227,364 28 February 2019 £0.93 £ 3,931,449 2,906,975 28 March 2020 £0.65 £ 1,889,534 2,083,331 8 February 2021 £0.31 £ 645,832 1,562,500 22 February 2021 £0.31 £ 484,375

Condor Gold plc was admitted to AIM in May 2006 and dual listed on the TSX in January 2018. The Company is a gold exploration and development company with a focus on Nicaragua.

In August 2018, the Company announced that the Ministry of the Environment in Nicaragua had granted the Company the Environmental Permit ("EP") for the development, construction and operation of a processing plant with capacity to process up to 2,800 tonnes per day at its wholly-owned La India gold project ("La India Project"). The EP is considered to be the master permit for mining operations in Nicaragua. Condor Gold published a Pre-Feasibility Study ("PFS") on La India Project in December 2014, as summarised in the Technical Report entitled "Technical Report on the La India Gold Project, Nicaragua, December 2014", dated November 13, 2017 with an effective date of December 21, 2014 (the "Technical Report"), prepared in accordance with NI 43-101. The Technical Report was prepared by or under the supervision of Tim Lucks, Principal Consultant (Geology & Project Management), Gabor Bacsfalusi, Principal Consultant (Mining), Benjamin Parsons, Principal Consultant (Resource Geology), each of SRK Consulting (UK) Limited, and Neil Lincoln of Lycopodium Minerals Canada Ltd., each of whom is an independent "qualified person" as defined by NI 43-101. The PFS details an open pit gold Mineral Reserve in the Probable category of 6.9 Mt at 3.0 g/t gold for 675,000 oz gold, producing 80,000 oz gold per annum for seven years. La India Project contains a Mineral Resource ("Mineral Resource Estimate") in the Indicated category of 9,850Kt at 3.6 g/t gold for 1,140Koz gold and 8,479Kt at 4.3g/t gold for 1,179Koz gold in the Inferred category. The Indicated Mineral Resource is inclusive of the Mineral Reserve. The Mineral Resource Estimate is dated January 25, 2019 and was prepared by SRK Consulting (UK) Limited ("SRK") using the terminology, definitions and guidelines given in the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum (CIM) Standards on Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves (May 2014).

The technical and scientific information in this press release has been reviewed, verified and approved by Andrew Cheatle, P.Geo., who is a "qualified person" as defined by NI 43-101.

