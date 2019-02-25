Canada Cobalt Works Scheduled to Present in the Corporate Presentation Forum at PDAC 2019

COQUITLAM, Feb. 25, 2019 - Canada Cobalt Works Inc. (TSXV: CCW) (OTC: CCWOF) (Frankfurt: 4T9B) (the "Company" or "Canada Cobalt") is pleased to announce that President and CEO Frank J. Basa is scheduled to make a presentation to investors as part of the Corporate Presentation Forum at PDAC 2019 in Toronto.

The presentation will be in the Energy Metals and Specialty Products session on Tuesday March 5 at 11:15 am Eastern in Room 803 in the South Building of the Metro Toronto Convention Centre.

Mr. Basa's presentation will focus on Canada Cobalt's recent high-grade drill results, a recent apparent gold system discovery, its plans to bring the cobalt-silver Castle Mine back into production and the technological lead that the Company has achieved with its environmentally green Re-2OX hydrometallurgical process, which has been demonstrated in lab tests to produce cobalt sulphate to the specifications required by electric battery manufacturers without the need for smelting.

Mr. Basa will be available for questions after the presentation and also will meet with investors during PDAC at Booth 2738 in the Investors Exchange exhibit area on the 800 level in the South Building.

Canada Cobalt Works was recently ranked by the TSX among the Top 5 Mining Companies in its 2019 Venture 50 listing of top-performing companies on the TSX Venture Exchange. The Company regards this ranking as a validation of the strategy it has pursued towards building a vertically integrated mining company – from mining and milling through to the production of cobalt and other sulphates that meet the electric-car manufacturers' requirements for conflict-free cobalt they want for their electric-car batteries.

About Canada Cobalt Works Inc.

Canada Cobalt is a pure play cobalt company focused on its past producing Castle mine in the Northern Ontario Cobalt Camp, Canada's most prolific cobalt district. With underground access at Castle, a recently installed pilot plant to produce cobalt-rich gravity concentrates on site, and a proprietary hydrometallurgical process known as Re-2OX for the creation of technical grade cobalt sulphate as well as nickel-manganese-cobalt (NMC) formulations, Canada Cobalt is strategically positioned to become a vertically integrated North American leader in cobalt extraction and recovery. More information is available at www.canadacobaltworks.com.

"Frank J. Basa"

Frank J. Basa, P. Eng.

President and Chief Executive Officer

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt of property titles, potential mineral recovery processes, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore, involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.

