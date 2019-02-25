Power Ore Publishes NI 43-101 Technical Report on Opemiska Copper Mine Complex

TORONTO, Feb. 25, 2019 - Power Ore Inc. ("Power Ore" or the "Company") (TSX.V: PORE) is pleased to announce that it has filed a National Instrument 43-101 (NI 43-101) Technical Report on the Opemiska Copper Mine Complex in Chapais, Quebec. This independent report is dated February 1, 2019 and was written by Claude P. Larouche, M.Sc. Geol., P. Eng. (OIQ) of Ovalbay Geologic Services Inc.

The report titled, "Technical Review and Exploration + Development Potential on the Chapais/Opemiska Mines Complex, Chapais-Chibougamau mining district" can be accessed under Power Ore's SEDAR profile and directly from Power Ore's website.

About Opemiska Copper Mine Complex

The Opemiska Copper Complex is located adjacent to the town of Chapais, Quebec within the Chibougamau region. Opemiska is also within the Abitibi Greenstone belt and within the boundaries of the Province of Quebec's Plan Nord which promotes and funds infrastructure and development of natural resource projects. The project consists of 11 mining claims and covers the past producing Springer & Perry mines which were owned and operated by Falconbridge. The project has excellent in place infrastructure including a powerstation and direct access to Highway 113 and the Canadian National Railway.

Opemiska was mined by Falconbridge as a high-grade underground mining operation, and was in production for over 35 years prior to Ex-In acquiring the property in 1993.

QP Statement

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Charles Beaudry, P.Geo, Director and Vice President Exploration for PowerOre Inc., who is a Qualified Person as defined in "National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects."

