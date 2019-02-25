Viva Gold Intersects 33.5 meters at 2.6 grams/tonne Gold at Tonopah Project, Nevada

VANCOUVER, Feb. 25, 2019 - Viva Gold Corp. (TSX-Venture: VAU; OTCBB: VAUCF) (the “Company” or “Viva”) is pleased to announce the final four drill-hole results in its 2018-2019 winter reverse circulation (“RC”) drill program at its Tonopah Gold Project located near Tonopah, Nevada. All four of the final drill-holes intersected gold mineralization above resource cutoff grade with the best hole (TG 1903) intersecting 33.5 meters of 2.6 grams per tonne (“g/t”). Importantly, mineralization remains open to expansion to the northwest and southeast, and also at depth.



Drill Hole Locations 2018-2019 Program





Drill Result Highlights

TG 1903: Drilled to infill the south end of the Dauntless zone and was pushed 20 meters deeper than planned, ending in mineralization.

3 meters at 8.0 g/t from 45.7 to 48.8 meters depth;

4.6 meters at 26.9 g/t from 70.1 to 74.4 meters depth;

33.5 meters at 2.6 g/t from 82.3 meters to 115.8 meters depth, including:

1.5 meters at 14.1 g/t from 82.3 to 83.8 meters depth and

1.5 meters at 22.7 g/t from 94.5 to 96 meters depth.

TG 1904: Drilled as a test step-out hole approximately 800 meters to the SE of the main Discovery zone. The hole intersected two zones, the lower one is speculated to be part of a feeder system.

4.6 meters at 0.7 g/t from 36.6 to 41.1 meters depth, and

4.6 meters at 2.42 g/t from 126.5 to 131.1 meters depth including:

1.5 meters at 6.65 g/t from 128 to 129.5 meters depth.

TG 1905: Drilled as a step-out hole on the far eastern extent of the principal mineral trend approximately 500 meters east of the main Discovery Zone that demonstrated continued mineralization associated with the argillite-volcanic contact zone.

21.3 meters at 0.60 g/t from 32 to 53.3 meters depth

TG1906: Drilled to test the northern extent of the Dauntless zone.

18.3 meters at 0.44 g/t from 25.9 to 44.2 meters depth.

“TG1904 to TG1906 were drilled at the northern, eastern and southeastern extents of the mineral system demonstrating continued step-out potential in those dimensions. Drill density in the eastern and north-western extents of the system remains broadly spaced and in need of additional drilling. TG1903 was drilled to further infill the south end of the Dauntless zone and bottomed in ore grade mineralization.

Our 2018-2019 winter drill program has been very successful. The program produced positive results in virtually every drill-hole, spread over a distance of more than 1.0 kilometer along the extent of the northwest to southeast trend of the system. These results confirm our model of blanket like mineralization associated with the argillite-volcanic contact zone and favorable rock types in the volcanics, and high-grade mineralization associated with high-angle structural controls in the volcanics and feeder systems at depth in the argillite. Some drill-holes demonstrate both types of mineralization, while other drill-holes reflect only the blanket type mineralization. The program also demonstrated the relatively shallow nature of the mineralization and the excellent potential for additional resource expansion towards our 1.0 million ounce goal,” states James Hesketh, President & CEO.

Tonopah Project Drill Results for 2018-2019 Winter RC Drill Program Hole Azimuth Dip From To Length Gold Grade Meter Meter Meter Gram/Tonne TG1906 200 -90 0 134.0 25.91 44.20 18.3 0.4 TG1905 210 -69 0 146.3 32.0 53.3 21.3 0.6 TG1904 270 -60 0 134.0 36.6 41.1 4.6 0.7 126.5 131.1 4.6 2.4 including 128.0 129.5 1.5 6.7 TG1903 275 -75 0 140.2 45.7 48.8 3.0 8.0 including 47.2 48.8 1.5 15.4 70.1 74.7 4.6 26.9 including 70.1 71.6 1.5 50.3 82.3 115.8 33.5 2.6 including 82.3 83.8 1.5 14.1 including 94.5 96.0 1.5 22.7 118.9 128.0 9.1 0.6 132.6 140.2 7.6 0.8 TG1902 to TG1820 Reported February 2019 TG1902 0 -70 0 146.3 10.7 111.3 100.6 1.3 including 41.15 47.24 6.10 3.3 including 60.96 64.01 3.05 4.8 including 83.82 91.44 7.62 4.1 TG1901 50 -70 0 65.5 38.1 53.3 15.2 0.4 TG1820 200 -60 0 119 35.1 41.1 6.1 0.3 TG 1816 to TG1819 Reported January 29,2019 TG 1819 200 -69 0 201 53.3 57.9 4.6 0.4 62.5 65.5 3.0 1.9 89.9 100.6 10.7 0.6 TG1818 100 -65 0 110 21.3 33.5 12.2 0.9 71.63 74.68 3.0 46.1 including 73.15 74.68 1.5 84.9 TG1817 58 -80 0 122 112.8 118.9 6.1 1.0 143.3 189.0 45.7 2.2 Including 163.1 176.8 13.7 5.1 Including 172.21 173.74 1.5 13.4 TG1816 105 -60 0 164 88.4 96.0 7.6 0.3 108.2 112.8 4.6 6.1 Including 108.2 109.7 1.5 16.4

0.25 g/t cutoff grade utilized in determining grade intercepts

The Tonopah property contains a near-surface low-sulfidation epithermal gold system which includes near vertical structurally controlled quartz-adularia-gold veins and breccias in Tertiary volcanics within a low-angle zone of mineralization which includes and often parallels an erosion surface discontinuity at the top of the Palmetto argillite. Mineralization has been identified in a series of north-striking extensional structural zones within an overall mineralized trend along the regional north-northwest Walker Lane trend, covering an area over 2,000 meters long and 300 meters wide. Downhole lengths are believed to be representative of true thickness for the low-angle zones.

All technical information which is included in this statement has been reviewed and approved by Thomas C. Matthews of Gustavson Associates LLC. Mr. Matthews is independent of the Company and a qualified person, pursuant to the meaning of such terms in National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. The basis for the 0.25 g/t cutoff grade utilized for this release are based on technical analysis documented in the March 27, 2018 NI43-101 Technical Report on Mineral Resources, Tonopah Project, Nye County, Nevada.

Viva Gold is a gold exploration and development company with a focus on Nevada. Viva holds 100% of the Tonopah Gold Project, a large land position with demonstrated high-grade measured, indicated and inferred gold resources, located on the prolific Walker Lane Trend in Nevada, 36 kilometers south-east of the Round Mountain mine of Kinross Gold and 30 kilometers from the Town of Tonopah. Viva’s management team has extensive experience in mining exploration, development and production and are supported by a Board of Directors and advisors who are proven mine finders, deal makers and financiers. Viva trades on the TSX-V as “VAU”, on the OTCBB in the US as “VAUCF” and on the Frankfurt exchange under “7PB”. For additional information on Viva Gold and the Tonopah Gold Project, please visit our website: www.vivagoldcorp.com.

