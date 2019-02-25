RedZone Resources Acquires Staking Rights Relating to the Wells Vanadium Project in British Columbia

VANCOUVER, Feb. 25, 2019 - Redzone Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: REZ, Frankfurt: REZ, OTC: REZZF) (the “Company” or “RedZone”) is pleased to announce that it has acquired approximately 4,438 hectares of prospective Vanadium mineral claims near Mackenzie, BC, the mineral rights were obtained by staking. The property is targeting the extension of high grade shale hosted Vanadium mineralization discovered on the Ethos Project to the immediate northwest of Pine Le Moray Provincial Park. The unit hosting the mineralization is a Triassic black shale to calcareous mudstone. Triassic stratigraphy on the RedZone property is along strike from the Ethos’ discovery. Anomalous stream sediment samples are located downstream from the staked block 4 Stream Sediment samples in 70th percentile and 1 sample in 95th percentile (354 ppm V) from regional stream survey (Geoscience BC Report 2008-7).



RedZone is a mineral exploration company with a focus on metals that make up and support the rapid evolution to battery power. RedZone’s common shares are listed on the TSX-V: REZ, on the Frankfurt exchange: REZ, and on the OTC: REZZF. RedZone currently has three projects: 1) Fortner-Boyd Lithium project in Arizona, 2) North-West Leinster Lithium property in Ireland, and 3) a 55% stake in the Peru based Lara copper property, which has over 10,000 metres of drilling. More information about the Company is available on its issuer profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com or at www.RedZoneResources.ca. For further information please contact:

