Murchison adds to land holdings at Brabant Lake, SK., and announces participation at the PDAC 2019

TORONTO, Feb. 25, 2019 - Murchison Minerals Ltd. ("Murchison" or the "Company") (TSXV: MUR) is pleased to announce that it has added another 5,589 hectares of mineral land holdings at the Zn/Cu/Ag Brabant Lake VMS project located in north-central Saskatchewan, after tripling the size of the project area earlier this year. The Company now controls 278 km2 over a strike length of approximately 35 km. The basic interpretation is that mafic rocks in the Brabant Lake area provide first-order exploration targets for VMS-style copper-zinc mineralization hence Murchison staked new claims based on favourable geological horizons, multiple known mineralized showings and identified geophysical conductors and their potential extensions.

The final report on the airborne survey completed in early January by Geotech Ltd.'s Versatile Time-Domain Electromagnetic (VTEM™ Max) geophysical system is expected in the near term. A number of these EM conductors identified in the VTEM survey share similar characteristics with those registered over the wholly-owned Brabant-McKenzie VMS deposit where a resource of 2.1 million tonnes averaging 9.98% Zn equivalent in the indicated and 7.6 million tonnes averaging 6.29% Zn equivalent in the inferred categories has already been identified. Previous studies on the Brabant-McKenzie VMS deposit concluded that it lies in a similar geological setting and is of the same age as the Flin Flon VMS mining camp in Manitoba. The Company plans to follow up with a field prospecting program starting late spring 2019.

Murchison is also pleased to be returning to PDAC this year hosted from March 4th to the 7th. PDAC International Convention, Trade Show & Investors Exchange is the world's leading convention for people, companies and organizations in, or connected with, mineral exploration.

The Company will be exhibiting at Booth #2111 on the Investors Exchange floor at the MTCC from 10:00am to 5:00pm on Sunday to Tuesday and 9:00am to 12:00pm on Wednesday. There is an open invitation to all shareholders and investors to visit with management and staff over the 4-day period and to take the opportunity to review drill core, data from recent drilling and learn of exploration plans for the 2019 season.

About the Brabant-McKenzie Project:

The Brabant-McKenzie project is located 175 kilometres northeast of La Ronge, Saskatchewan and approximately three kilometres from the community of Brabant Lake. The area is accessed year-round via provincial Highway 102 and is serviced by grid power. The project consists of one mining lease, which hosts the Brabant-McKenzie VMS deposit, and an additional mineral claims totalling 27,800 hectares, which cover approximately 35 kilometres of strike length over favourable geological horizons, multiple known mineralized showings and identified geophysical conductors.

About Murchison Minerals Ltd.

Murchison Minerals Ltd. is a Canadian based exploration company focused on the exploration and development of the 100% owned Brabant-McKenzie zinc-copper-silver project in north-central Saskatchewan. The Company also has a 50% interest in the HPM nickel/copper/cobalt project in Quebec. Murchison has 44.2 million shares issued and outstanding.

