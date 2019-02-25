Prize Mining Announces the Reappointment of Dallas Pretty to The Board of Directors

VANCOUVER, Feb. 25, 2019 - PRIZE MINING CORPORATION ("Prize" or the "Company") (TSXV:PRZ) (OTCQB:PRZFF) (MQSP:GR:FRANKFURT) is pleased to announce that the Company has reappointed Mr. Dallas Pretty, B.Comm., CA to the Company's Board of Directors.

"Dallas brings over twenty years of experience in accounting, finance, capital and public markets to Prize and we are very pleased to have him rejoin our Board of Directors" stated Michael McPhie, President & CEO of Prize Mining. "With a highly prospective copper asset in Mexico and with an NI 43-101 showing an estimated measured plus indicated mineral resource of 490,000 ounces of gold and estimated inferred mineral resource of 1,399,000 ounces of gold in British Columbia, Prize has a tremendous foundation on which to build. We will continue to add high quality professionals to our board and management team in the months ahead and look forward to developing the Company to it's full potential."

Dallas Pretty, B.Comm., CA

Dallas brings more than 20 years of corporate finance experience focused mainly in the technology sector. He has supervised the finances, operations and process improvements of rapidly growing companies, has participated in mergers and acquisitions, debt and equity financings and has managed public company reporting. His extensive technology industry experience also includes senior finance roles at Unity Wireless, Meridex Software, and Sideware Systems. Prior to leaving public practice, Dallas was a manager in the audit and advisory services group at KPMG LLP, where he worked with a portfolio of private and public companies primarily in the technology sector. Dallas holds a Chartered Accountant designation and a Bachelor of Business Administration from Simon Fraser University.

Dallas had previously been appointed to the Prize Board of Directors on December 27, 2018 but then voluntarily resigned on December 31st, 2018 when it became clear that the Company was not going to be able to file its audited Year-End Financial Statements on time. This was subsequently addressed and Prize filed its audited Year-End Financial Statements and Management Discussion and Analysis on February 7, 2019 (see February 7, 2019 Prize Press Release).

About Prize Mining Corporation

Prize is a junior mining issuer listed on the TSX Venture Exchange. Prize is focused on the exploration and development of the Manto Negro Copper Property in Mexico and the Kena Gold Property in BC. Find out more at: www.prizemining.com

Reader Advisory

Forward-Looking Statements. This news release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "scheduled", "potential", or other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may", "should" or "could" occur.

The forward-looking statements are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by Prize. Although Prize believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because Prize can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. These include, but are not limited to, exploration risks and that required regulatory and third-party approvals and consents are not obtained on terms satisfactory to the parties within the timelines provided.

The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable by the Company at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information, which speaks only as of the date hereof. The Company does not undertake any obligation to release publicly any revisions to forward-looking information contained herein to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Prize Mining Corp.