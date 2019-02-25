Granada Gold Mine Invites Investors to Meet Management at PDAC BOOTH 2738

ROUYN-NORANDA, QC, Feb. 25, 2019 /CNW/ - Granada Gold Mine Inc. (TSXV: GGM) (OTCPK: GBBFF) (Frankfurt: B6D) (the "Company" or "Granada") invites investors to meet management at Exhibit Booth 2738 in the Investor Exchange at PDAC 2019 to be held in Toronto on March 3-6, 2019 at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre, South Building.

Both Frank Basa, Chairman and CEO, and Eric Owens, President, look forward to meeting with existing shareholders and potential investors to discuss recent high-grade drill results, the 2019 resource update, new exploration target areas and the next steps in the development of the Granada Gold property on the prolific Cadillac Trend in Quebec.

About Granada Gold Mine Inc.

Granada Gold Mine Inc. is continuing to develop the Granada Gold Property near Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec, in the heart of the Cadillac-Larder Lake Trend which has seen more than 100 million ounces of gold produced over the past century. The property includes the former Granada gold mine which produced more than 50,000 ounces of gold at 10 grams per tonne gold in the 1930's before a fire destroyed the surface buildings. Approximately 120,000 meters of drilling has been completed to date on the property, focused mainly on the extended LONGBARS zone which trends 2 kilometers east west over a potential 5.5 kilometers mineralized structure.

The Company is in possession of all permits required to commence the initial mining phase known as the "Rolling Start", which allows the company to mine up to 550 tonnes per day, capable of producing up to 675,000 tonnes of ore over a 3-year period of time. Additional information is available at www.granadagoldmine.com.

"Frank J. Basa"

Frank J. Basa P. Eng.

Chief Executive Officer and Chairman

