Goldstar updates corporate presentation

MONTREAL, Feb. 25, 2019 - Goldstar Minerals Inc. (“Goldstar” or the “Corporation”) (TSX-V: GDM) is pleased to announce that it has updated its corporate presentation outlining the current exploration strategy. The field work done and review of government work has confirmed the presence of intrusion related gold systems (IRGS) in the project area.



Detailed airborne geophysical data acquired in 2016 by the Corporation outlined prominent structural features that could represent buried intrusions. Five (5) new potential intrusions that were never tested by diamond drilling were identified, representing a total potential area of 7 km2 where Goldstar intends to focus its exploration efforts.

The presentation highlights the near surface potential of the project area. The presentation is available through the following link:

https://www.goldstarminerals.com/documents/en/2019/corporate_presentation.pdf

Visit us at PDAC

The Management will be at the upcoming PDAC conference in Toronto March 3rd to 6th. We look forward to meeting you at booth # 3332.

Disclosure

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Benoit Moreau, P.Eng., CEO and director of the Corporation. Mr. Moreau is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

For further information, please contact:

Benoit Moreau

President and Chief Executive Officer

Telephone: 514-591-8058

bmoreau@goldstarminerals.com

François Perron

Vice-President of Corporate Development

Telephone: 416-312-4811

fperron@goldstarminerals.com

