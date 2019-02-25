Lomiko Metals Inc. Appoints Mike Petrina, P.Eng, Mba To Lomiko Board Of Advisors

GlobeNewswire Vancouver, Feb. 25, 2019 -



Mr. Petrina is a Mining Engineer with over 30 years of expertise in operations, engineering and project development, skilled at advancing open pit and underground projects whilst working responsibly with local stakeholders, First Nations communities and investors to maximize project value. Experienced in managing large workforces or small technical teams.



Mr. Petrina has years of executive experience with Adanac Molybdenum, Hawthorne Gold, MAG Silver and Probe Minerals. Mr. Petrina’s extensive experience with advanced stage projects in the Pre-economic Assessment (PEA) Stage will be extremely helpful as Lomiko proceeds with the La Loutre Project.



For more information on Lomiko Metals, review the website at www.lomiko.com, contact A. Paul Gill at 604-729-5312 or email: info@lomiko.com.





On Behalf of the Board,



“A. Paul Gill”

Chief Executive Officer







We seek safe harbor. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release



Attachment

- 2016-10-10 La Loutre Open Pit







A. Paul Gill

(TSX-V: LMR)

6047295312

apaulgill@lomiko.com

