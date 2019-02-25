Standard Lithium Announces $10.5 Million Bought Deal

/THIS NEWS RELEASE IS INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION IN CANADA ONLY AND IS NOT INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES./

VANCOUVER, Feb. 25, 2019 - Standard Lithium Ltd. ("Standard Lithium" or the "Company") (TSXV: SLL) (OTCQX: STLHF) (FRA: S5L) announces that it has entered into an agreement with a syndicate of underwriters led by Canaccord Genuity Corp. (collectively, the "Underwriters") pursuant to which the Underwriters have agreed to purchase, on a bought deal basis pursuant to a short form prospectus, 10,500,000 units (the "Units") of the Company at a price of $1.00 per Unit (the "Offering Price") for gross proceeds of $10,500,000 (the "Underwritten Offering"). Each Unit shall consist of one common share and one-half of one common share purchase warrant of the Company (each whole common share purchase warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant shall be exercisable to acquire one common share of the Company for a period of 36 months from the Closing Date (as herein defined) at an exercise price of $1.30, subject to adjustment in certain events.

In addition, the Company has granted the Underwriters an option (the "Over-Allotment Option" and together with the Underwritten Offering, the "Offering") to purchase up to 1,575,000 additional Units at the Offering Price to raise additional gross proceeds of up to 15% of the Underwritten Offering, for a period of 30 days after and including the Closing Date to cover over-allotments, if any, and for market stabilization purposes.

The net proceeds from the Offering are expected to be used by the Company for advancing its existing asset portfolio and for general working capital purposes.

Closing of the Offering is expected to take place on or about March 19, 2019 and is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to the receipt of all applicable regulatory approvals including approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

The Units to be issued under the Offering will be offered by way of a short form prospectus in each of the provinces of Canada, except Québec. The Units may also be offered in the United States on a private placement basis pursuant to exemptions from the registration requirements of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), and in certain other jurisdictions in accordance with applicable securities laws.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of any of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act, or the securities laws of any state of the United States and may not be offered or sold within the United States (as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or pursuant to an exemption from such registration requirements.

About Standard Lithium Ltd.

Standard Lithium (TSX: SLL) is a specialty chemical company focused on unlocking the value of existing large-scale US based lithium-brine resources. The company believes new lithium production can be brought on stream rapidly by minimizing project risks at selection stage (resource, political, geographic, regulatory and permitting), and by leveraging advances in lithium extraction technologies and processes. The Company's flagship project is located in southern Arkansas, where it is engaged in the testing and proving of the commercial viability of lithium extraction from over 150,000 acres of permitted brine operations utilizing the Company's proprietary selective extraction technology. The Company is also pursuing the resource development of over 30,000 acres of separate brine leases located in southwestern Arkansas and approximately 45,000 acres of mineral leases located in the Mojave Desert in San Bernardino County, California.

Standard Lithium is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbol "SLL"; quoted on the OTC - Nasdaq Intl Designation under the symbol "STLHF"; and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "S5L". Please visit the Company's website at www.standardlithium.com.

On behalf of the Board,

Standard Lithium Ltd.

Robert Mintak, CEO & Director

