Avalon Announces the Results of its 2019 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Toronto, February 25, 2019 - Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (TSX: AVL) (OTCQB: AVLNF) ("Avalon" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of its 2019 Annual Meeting of Shareholders held in Toronto, Ontario on February 25, 2019 (the "Meeting").
At the Meeting, all four director nominees listed in the Company's information circular dated January 8, 2019 were elected as directors of the Company. The detailed results of the vote are as follows:
Director
Number of Votes Cast
Percentage of Votes Cast
Donald Bubar
In Favour: Withheld:
52,641,710 2,311,100
95.79 4.21
Brian MacEachen
In Favour: Withheld:
52,636,695 2,316,115
95.79 4.21
Alan Ferry
In Favour: Withheld:
52,364,535 2,588,275
95.29 4.71
Jane Pagel
In Favour: Withheld:
52,238,601 2,714,209
95.06 4.94
In addition, at the Meeting shareholders appointed Ernst & Young LLP as auditors of the Company.
About Avalon Advanced Materials Inc.
Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. is a Canadian mineral development company specializing in niche market metals and minerals with growing demand in new technology. The Company has three advanced stage projects, all 100%-owned, providing investors with exposure to lithium, tin and indium, as well as rare earth elements, tantalum, niobium, and zirconium. Avalon is currently focusing on developing its Separation Rapids Lithium Project, Kenora, ON and its East Kemptville Tin-Indium Project, Yarmouth, NS to production, while continuing to advance its Nechalacho Rare Earths asset. Social responsibility and environmental stewardship are corporate cornerstones.
For questions and feedback, please e-mail the Company at ir@AvalonAM.com, or phone Don Bubar, President & CEO, at 416-364-4938.
