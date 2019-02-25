Avalon Announces the Results of its 2019 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Toronto, February 25, 2019 - Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (TSX: AVL) (OTCQB: AVLNF) ("Avalon" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of its 2019 Annual Meeting of Shareholders held in Toronto, Ontario on February 25, 2019 (the "Meeting").

At the Meeting, all four director nominees listed in the Company's information circular dated January 8, 2019 were elected as directors of the Company. The detailed results of the vote are as follows:

Director

Number of Votes Cast Percentage of Votes Cast Donald Bubar In Favour:

Withheld: 52,641,710

2,311,100 95.79

4.21 Brian MacEachen In Favour:

Withheld: 52,636,695

2,316,115 95.79

4.21 Alan Ferry In Favour:

Withheld: 52,364,535

2,588,275 95.29

4.71 Jane Pagel In Favour:

Withheld: 52,238,601

2,714,209 95.06

4.94

In addition, at the Meeting shareholders appointed Ernst & Young LLP as auditors of the Company.

About Avalon Advanced Materials Inc.

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. is a Canadian mineral development company specializing in niche market metals and minerals with growing demand in new technology. The Company has three advanced stage projects, all 100%-owned, providing investors with exposure to lithium, tin and indium, as well as rare earth elements, tantalum, niobium, and zirconium. Avalon is currently focusing on developing its Separation Rapids Lithium Project, Kenora, ON and its East Kemptville Tin-Indium Project, Yarmouth, NS to production, while continuing to advance its Nechalacho Rare Earths asset. Social responsibility and environmental stewardship are corporate cornerstones.

For questions and feedback, please e-mail the Company at ir@AvalonAM.com, or phone Don Bubar, President & CEO, at 416-364-4938.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/43034