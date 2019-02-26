Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Tin International sells Gottesberg license to Anglo Saxony Mining

Total consideration of 50.000 EUR in cash and 2 million Anglo Saxony Mining shares

Mannheim/Leipzig. Tin International AG (TIN) sells 100% interest in its Gottesberg license in the Saxon Vogtland to Anglo Saxony Mining Limited (ASM). ASM is a private company based in London which, in addition to tin projects in England, is primarily developing the license "Breitenbrunn Indo", also located in Saxony. The Upper Mining Authority of Saxony in Freiberg already approved the transfer of the Gottesberg license from Tin International AG to Saxore Bergbau GmbH, a wholly owned subsidiary of ASM.

TIN receives 50.000 EUR in cash and 2 million shares from Anglo Saxony Mining Limited as sales price. This corresponds to a 3.5 % stake in ASM. Tin International AG has thus successfully sold or returned all previously held licenses. Deutsche Rohstoff AG holds a 74 % stake in Tin International AG.

Mannheim, 26 February 2019

Deutsche Rohstoff identifies, develops and divests attractive resource projects in North America, Australia and Europe. The focus is on the development of oil and gas opportunities within the United States. Metals, such as gold, copper, rare earth elements, tungsten and tin complete our portfolio. For more information please visit www.rohstoff.de.

Contact

Deutsche Rohstoff AG

Dr. Thomas Gutschlag

Tel. +49 621 490817 0

info@rohstoff.de