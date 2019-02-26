Tasca Resources Ltd. Announces Proposed Name Change and 2:1 Share Consolidation

As the Company currently has 51,944,542 common shares outstanding, it expects that it will have approximately 25,972,271 common shares outstanding after the consolidation.



The proposed consolidation and name change are subject to TSX Venture Exchange acceptance. The Company will also be seeking a new trading symbol.



The Board of Directors believe that the restructuring of the Company's shares will help to facilitate a future raise of capital.



Statements in this news release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future.



