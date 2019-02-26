Kerr Mines Achieves 97% Gold Recovery from Metallurgical Test Work

TORONTO, Feb. 26, 2019 - Kerr Mines Inc. (TSX: KER, OTC: KERMF, FRA: 7AZ1) (“Kerr” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce results of advanced metallurgical testing for the Copperstone Mine located in Arizona, USA. In addition, the Company will be participating in the 2019 Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada (“PDAC”) annual conference.



Advanced Metallurgical Testing:

Achieved 97% gold recovery and lower reagent consumption;

Improved recoveries and lower reagent consumption are expected to significantly increase profitability life of mine;

Milling cost reduction of US$2.00 to US$2.50 per ton compared to the previously published 2018 Preliminary Feasibility Study;

Enables detailed design of the gold ore leach and dore production circuits;

Compliments previously announced receipt of the state air permit modification which authorizes construction of the new gold ore leach and dore production circuits (see press release February 5, 2019).

Parameter 2018 PFS Results February 2019 Results Gold recovery to dore 95% 97% Gold Leach Cyanide Consumption 2.0 kg/tonne milled 1.5 to 2.0 kg/tonne milled Reagent Consumption for Destruction of Residual Cyanide in Tailings 0.56 US$/tonne milled 0.77 to 0.99 US$/tonne milled Carbon Consumption 0.5 kg/tonne milled 0.05 to 0.1 kg/tonne milled

“These metallurgical testing results confirm and further enhance the economics of the Copperstone Mine, as previously published in 2018,” said Martin Kostuik, President. “Stronger gold recoveries and lower consumption costs will further increase profitability and returns for our stakeholders. As we continue to work towards mine life extension, these results will add considerable value to the Copperstone Mine. Having achieved this important milestone, we will strive to further de-risk and advance the Copperstone Mine towards production. ”

Sulfidization-Acidification-Recycle-Thickening (“SART”) Test Work:

Test work complete and results pending;

Purpose is to evaluate the economic viability of incorporating a SART circuit to the planned new gold ore leach processing plant.

The SART circuit can further reduce operating costs by reducing reagent consumption and can add revenue through the recovery of copper from the gold ore.

