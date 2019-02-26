Exgen Partner Drills Sulphide Mineralization Values of 7.14% Copper (Cu), 5.94 G/T Gold (Au), and 76 G/T Silver (Ag) Over 1.5 Metres (M) Outside of the Current Resource

VANCOUVER, Feb. 26, 2019 - ExGen Resources Inc. (TSX.V: EXG; OTC: BXXRF) (“ExGen”, the “Company”) is pleased to provide an update in respect of Phoenix Global Mining Ltd.’s (“Phoenix”) exploration and development activities at the Empire Mine Project in Idaho, USA. Further to previous ExGen news releases, ExGen owns a free carried 20% interest through to start of construction and Phoenix owns 80% of Konnex Resources, Inc. (“Konnex”), which holds the leases and claims to the Empire Mine Project. ExGen further has a 2.5% NSR royalty on the Empire Mine Project and is one of Phoenix’s largest shareholders, owning 1,330,000 common shares (3.45% of Phoenix).



ExGen is pleased to announce that it has received the final set of assay results from the 2018 drill program conducted by its Joint Venture partner, Phoenix, at the Empire Copper Project in Idaho, USA (the ‘Empire Mine’). The previous results of the 2018 drilling program were published in September, early October, November and December and can be found under the Company’s filings on the SEDAR web site at http://www.sedar.com/.

Mr. Jason Riley, CEO of ExGen commented: “We are very pleased with the final round of results from Empire that continue to intercept significant grades in both infill and stepout drilling. We look forward to the updated resource estimate during Q2 this year.”

Dennis Thomas, CEO of Phoenix, said, “We are pleased to present the results of the last seven drill holes from the 2018 Empire drill program. The results include infill and stepout drilling in the north-western portion of the Empire property and are consistent with our expectations. … In addition, the KX18-62 sulphide intercept is open to the west and at depth.”

DRILLING UPDATE

Phoenix has now completed a total of 8,604 m of drilling at the Empire Mine, consisting of 6,328 m of reverse circulation (“RC”) drilling and 2,276 m of diamond drilling. All of the assays from the 2018 drilling, channel, and rock chip sampling have been received. The final RC drill hole results for the 2018 drilling season are KX18-58 through to KX18-64 and are shown below. The results from the Phoenix drilling programmes in 2017 and 2018 can be found on the Phoenix website at www.pgmining.com.

EMPIRE MINE DRILLING RESULTS

Drill

Hole Depth Composite True

Width % g/t % % Drill

Hole Number From To Length

(metres) Length

(metres) TCu Zn Au Ag Pb CuEquiv Type KX18-58 32 33.5 1.5 1.5 1.40 0.40 0.04 39.60 0.27 2.11 infill and 42.7 44.2 1.5 1.5 0.82 0.19 0.01 15.00 0.04 1.10 infill KX18-59 41.4 46 4.6 0.66 0.30 0.06 22.40 0.12 1.10 stepout including 42 44 1.5 1.09 0.38 0.10 36.70 0.15 1.75 stepout KX18-60 drill hole lost at 30 metres in fractured ground - no sample recovery stepout KX18-61 1.5 3 1.5 1.5 0.72 0.14 0.09 19.10 0.01 1.05 infill and 10.7 12.2 1.5 1.5 0.44 0.03 0.17 4.4 0.00 1.64 infill and 32 35.1 3.0 0.03 0.44 0.02 16.10 0.49 0.54 stepout KX18-62 51.8 57.9 6.1 4.8 0.54 0.13 0.06 2.63 0.02 0.70 infill and 126.5 132.6 6.1 2.07 0.26 1.79 23.03 0.01 3.78 stepout including 129.5 131.1 1.5 7.14 0.81 5.94 76.70 0.01 12.80 stepout KX18-63 30.5 35.1 4.6 0.59 0.15 0.09 18.00 0.15 0.95 stepout KX18-64 drill hole lost at 49 metres in fractured ground - no sample recovery stepout

*The copper equivalent grade (“CuEqu”) is calculated based on metal prices as follows – copper $6,325 per tonne, zinc $2,688 per tonne, gold $1,335 per oz and silver $16.00 per oz.

**Reported lengths are true widths where information is available for infill holes, or core lengths where true widths have not yet been determined for stepout holes.

QUALITY ASSURANCE AND QUALITY CONTROL PROTOCOLS

Copper, zinc and silver were determined by the ICP method. Copper and zinc >1%ICP are assayed using four-acid digestion and silver >100ppm by four acid digestion, whereas gold was determined by a 30gm fire assay followed by atomic absorption. The QP for this news release notes that Phoenix inserts at least 2 blanks, duplicates, or standards for every 20 samples submitted to the ALS assay laboratory in Nevada. Core samples are saw cut in half and stored in a secure facility. RC chips and channel samples are stored in the same secure facility. All samples are delivered to the laboratory under chain of custody protocol and submitted using sub-form sample numbers.

QUALIFIED PERSON

Roger Turner A.C.S.M., M.Sc., M.I.M.M.M., C.Eng., a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, and Chief Technical Officer and Director of Phoenix Global Mining, has reviewed and verified the technical mining information provided in this release. Mr. Turner is a graduate mining engineer from the Camborne School of Mines with an MSc in Economic Geology from Leicester University with more than 40 years’ experience in mine development, construction and operation.

SHAREHOLDER COMMUNICATIONS

As previously announced, ExGen also became a member of the 8020 Connect Inc., ("8020 Connect"), investor community.

We invite all shareholders and stakeholders to join the ExGen Resources Inc. portal on 8020 Connect.

Connect here http://bit.ly/8020exgen.

ABOUT EXGEN RESOURCES INC.

ExGen, formerly Boxxer Gold Corp, is a project accelerator that seeks to fund exploration and development of our projects through joint ventures and partnership agreements. This approach significantly reduces the technical and financial risks for ExGen, while maintaining the upside exposure to new discoveries and potential cash flow. The company intends to build a diverse portfolio of projects across exploration stages and various commodity groups. ExGen currently has 6 projects in Canada and the US.

For more information on ExGen please contact ExGen Resources Inc.

Jason Tong

Chief Financial Officer

Email: jason@catapultgroup.ca

