Noble Announces Grant of Stock Options

Toronto, February 26, 2019 - Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. ("Noble" or the "Company") (TSX-V:NOB, FRANKFURT: NB7, OTC.PK:NLPXF) announces the grant of 2,700,000 stock options (the "Options") to officers, directors, and consultants. 1,950,000 of these options were awarded to directors and officers of the Company, 50,000 of which being granted to the corporation through which the Company's Chief Financial Officer provides his services to Noble. The Options were granted on February 25, 2019 and on February 22, 2019 (the trading day before the grant) the common shares of Noble closed at $0.17 on the TSX Venture Exchange. Each Option vested upon grant and is exercisable at $0.17 per common share of Noble for a period of three years after the date of the grant. The grant of Options is subject to compliance with TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Following the grant of Options, the Company has a total of 4,200,000 stock options outstanding.

About Noble Mineral Exploration Inc.:

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. is a Canadian-based junior exploration company which, in addition to its shareholdings in Spruce Ridge Resources Ltd. and in MacDonald Mines Exploration Ltd. and its interest in the Holdsworth gold exploration property in the area of Wawa, Ontario, holds in excess of 79,000 hectares of mineral rights in the Timmins - Cochrane areas of Northern Ontario known as Project 81. Project 81 hosts diversified drill-ready gold, nickel -cobalt and VMS base metal exploration targets at various stages of exploration. More detailed information is available on the website at www.noblemineralexploration.com.

Noble's common shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "NOB".

Cautionary Statement:

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

The foregoing information may contain forward-looking statements relating to the future performance of Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. Forward-looking statements, specifically those concerning future performance, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from the Company's plans and expectations. These plans, expectations, risks and uncertainties are detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Company with the TSX Venture Exchange and securities regulators. Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

