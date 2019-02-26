Wir verwenden Cookies, um Ihnen eine optimale Funktion der Webseite zu ermöglichen. Wenn Sie weitersurfen, stimmen Sie der Cookie-Nutzung zu. Mehr erfahren
LOMIKO INVESTMENT PROMETHIEUS TECHNOLOGIES NEARS IPO

14:00 Uhr  |  GlobeNewswire

Vancouver, Feb. 26, 2019 - (Vancouver, B.C.) Lomiko Metals Inc. (“Lomiko”) (TSX-V: LMR, OTC: LMRMF, FSE: DH8C) Lomiko Metals Inc. announces that Promethieus Technologies PLC (UK) has applied for listing in Europe. At present, Promethieus representatives are meeting with regulators to finalize the listing. Upon completion of this process, Promethieus intends to announce additional news pertaining to financing.

Technological Change is the Foundation of the Future Wealth




Lomiko owns 20% of both Promethieus Technologies Inc. (Canada) and Promethieus Technologies PLC (UK). The firms have established banking relationships with both Canadian and Offshore financial institutions to complete the listing and associated financial transactions. Further, Promethieus Technologies Inc. (Canada) has made the first installment of $50,000 to Lomiko Metals of a total of $ 199,500 owed for a start-up loan.

“If you look back to 1980, 1990 and 2000 you will see the birth of industries such as computers, the internet, and smartphones, respectively. We are confident that the Electric Vehicle Industry has reached the tipping point and will be the wealth creation industry for 2020.”, said A. Paul Gill, VP Business Development of Promethieus and CEO of Lomiko Metals.

As announced December 3, 2018, The company changed its mandate to focus on Future Tech investments and has reviewed investment opportunities in electric vehicle infrastructure, clean energy, the Internet of Things (IoT) as well as clean-tech and green tech materials related to these technologies.

The importance of energy materials such as graphene, uranium, vanadium, lithium, tantalum, gallium, cobalt and graphite to energy production, grid storage methods and mobile energy storage has already been identified by power and energy utilities worldwide. In addition, new opportunities in data storage and secure transactions are made possible by new software. IoT products are a massive trend in smart home automation that will introduce new smart devices to our homes and offices. Promethieus aims to seek and fund start-ups in these areas.

For more information on Lomiko Metals, review the website at www.lomiko.com, contact A. Paul Gill at 604-729-5312 or email: info@lomiko.com.

On Behalf of the Board

“Jacqueline Michael”

Director, Chief Financial Officer

We seek safe harbor.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Attachment

  • Tech Chart

A. Paul Gill
Lomiko Metals Inc. (TSX-V: LMR)
6047295312
apaulgill@lomiko.com

