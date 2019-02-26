Vanadium One Energy Corp. Engages CSA Global for Initial NI 43-101 Mineral Resource Estimate at Its Mont Sorcier Project

TORONTO, February 26, 2019 - Vanadium One Energy Corp. (the "Company") (TSX-V: VONE), has retained the services of independent consultants CSA Global Pty Ltd ("CSA Global"), to assist in advancing the Company's Mont Sorcier Magnetite Iron Ore and Vanadium Project, located in Chibougamau, Quebec. Under the terms of the contract, CSA Global will provide technical support, an initial mineral resource estimate and an NI 43-101 technical report for the Mont Sorcier Project. The Company expects to announce the results of this work in April, 2019.

Company CEO, Mr. Martin Walter stated, "the release of our NI 43-101 report defining our initial mineral resource estimate will be a milestone to confirm the historical data of the Company's Magnetite Iron Ore and Vanadium Project at Mont Sorcier."

Vanadium One is also pleased to announce that it will be an exhibitor at this year's PDAC convention, to be held at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre, from March 3-6, 2019. The Management Team of the Company will be present, in Booth 2633, to meet with PDAC attendees. The Company invites all to come by the booth and meet the Team, to learn more about the Mont Sorcier Magnetite Iron Ore and Vanadium Project.

About Vanadium One Energy Corp.:

Vanadium One Energy Corp. is a mineral exploration company headquartered in Toronto, Canada. The Company is focused on advancing the Mont Sorcier, Vanadium-rich, Magnetite Project, in Chibougamau, Quebec. The goal is to define the extent of this resource and demonstrate its economic viability.

