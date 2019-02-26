American Creek Resources to Present at Upcoming PDAC, Red Cloud and RAISE Events in Toronto

Cardston, February 26, 2019 - American Creek Resources Ltd. (TSXV: AMK) ("American Creek") is pleased to report that it will be attending and presenting at the RAISE at the PDAC: 1X1 Small-Cap Resource Conference, the Red Cloud 2019 Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase, as well as at the Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) annual conference, all held in Toronto during the next week.



The RAISE at the PDAC: 1X1 Small-Cap Resource Conference will be held on Thursday, February 28 at the One King West Hotel. RAISE at the PDAC is an exclusive event for investors and finance individuals who invest in resource stocks. A unique conference format where individual investors, investment advisors, portfolio managers and funds meet one-on-one with companies throughout the day in a series of meetings, social breaks and presentations. American Creek will be holding back-to-back meetings throughout the day in Meeting Area #7. https://raisepdac.eventbrite.ca







Events American Creek will be attending



The Red Cloud 2019 Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase will be held on Friday, March 1 at the Omni King Edward Hotel. American Creek will have a company display and will be also be meeting with the investment community throughout the day.

The Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) annual conference will be held on Sunday, March 3 through Wednesday, March 6 at the Metro Toronto Convention Center. With some 28,000 attendees expected, this is the world's premier mineral exploration and mining conference. In addition to American Creek management and investor relations personnel manning a corporate booth (Booth #2351) throughout the conference, American Creek is pleased to report that the company has also been selected to do a formal presentation at the conference highlighting American Creek's projects and potential. The American Creek presentation will be held on Tuesday, March 5 at 2:00PM in room #802.

Electrum Option Agreement with Tudor Gold Extended

American Creek reports that it has granted Tudor Gold Corp. ("Tudor") an additional extension for the previously announced option to buy out the Corporation's 40% interest in the Electrum Project Joint Venture located near Stewart, British Columbia. Tudor paid the Corporation a non-refundable payment of $50,000 upon entering the original agreement. If the option is exercised by Tudor, a further payment of $2,650,000 will be made to the Corporation on or before April 15, 2019. This transaction is subject to approval by the TSX Venture Exchange.

Treaty Creek Project Update

The Treaty Creek project is located immediately north of Seabridge Gold's ("Seabridge") KSM project which is now reported to be the largest undeveloped gold resource in the world. Seabridge's infrastructure plan includes proposed twin access tunnels for several kilometers through the Treaty Creek property.

2018 drilling by Tudor at Treaty Creek was very successful, especially the final hole which returned a significant intercept of 0.981 gram per tonne gold over 563.8 metres.

Tudor recently (Jan 2019) recruited Ken Konkin to head the geological team and advance the Treaty Creek project. Among other significant accomplishments, Mr. Konkin was instrumental in the discovery and development of the Valley of Kings deposit at Pretivm's Brucejack Lake mine, an eight-million-ounce gold deposit currently in production and located a few kilometers to the south of Treaty Creek. His knowledge, experience, and expertise within the Golden Triangle, and specifically the Sulphurets Hydrothermal System, has already brought a new geological understanding to Treaty Creek with the designation of a significant new gold zone named "Goldstorm".

Tudor is presently making plans for an upcoming drill program at Treaty Creek.

The Treaty Creek Project is a joint venture between Tudor Gold, Teuton Resources Corp., and American Creek. Tudor is the operator and holds a 60% interest with both American Creek and Teuton each holding respective 20% fully carried interests in the property (fully carried until a production notice is given).

Gold Hill Project Update

The Gold Hill project is located in the Boulder Creek drainage, a tributary of the Wildhorse River east of Fort Steele, British Columbia and is a potential source of the placer gold responsible for Canada's 4th largest gold rush.

A preliminary drill program consisting of approximately 2,000 meters of drilling in four holes was recently concluded on the property. Assay results are pending.

About American Creek

American Creek holds a strong portfolio of gold and silver properties in British Columbia.

Three of those properties are located in the prolific "Golden Triangle"; the Treaty Creek and Electrum joint venture projects with Tudor Gold (Walter Storm) as well as the 100% owned past producing Dunwell Mine. The Corporation also holds the Austruck-Bonanza, Ample Goldmax, Silver Side, and Glitter King properties located in other prospective areas of the province.

For further information please contact Kelvin Burton at: Phone: 403 752-4040 or Email: info@americancreek.com. Information relating to the Corporation is available on its website at www.americancreek.com

