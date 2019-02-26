Azincourt Energy Mobilizes Crew for Drill Program at East Preston Uranium Project, Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

VANCOUVER, Feb. 26, 2019 - AZINCOURT ENERGY CORP. (“Azincourt” or the “Company”) (TSX.V: AAZ, OTC: AZURF), is pleased to announce that all relevant permits for its proposed uranium drill program at the East Preston Project have been received. Crews have now been mobilized in support of the program, with drilling expected to commence before mid-March.

Figure 1: VTEM Survey grid – Completed January 2019



Figure 2: 2018 HLEM and Residual Gravity survey interpretation



Figure 3: Project Location – Western Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, Canada





The 2019 drill program, with 10-15 holes (2000-2500 meters) planned, will test high priority targets within prospective conductor corridors defined by recent airborne geophysical surveys. Targets have been refined and prioritized based on encouraging fieldwork results, including coincident anomalies from ground gravity, airborne and ground EM and magnetics (graphitic conductors and structures), radon, soil, biogeochem, lake sediment, and geological mapping surveys. The program’s primary drill target in the Five Island Lake region is considered to be one of the most prospective geological targets on the property.

“Exploration work to date on the northern portion of the East Preston ground has generated numerous, high-quality, drill targets, and we’re pleased to begin testing these,” said president & CEO, Alex Klenman. “There is no shortage of well-defined drill targets on the northern half. Now that the entire property has identical airborne geophysical survey coverage, we’re hopeful this ground hosts the same type of quality target inventory that the northern portion of the property contains. We’re pleased to get to the next stage of development at East Preston,” continued Mr. Klenman.

VTEM Survey Completed

The Company is also pleased to report that Geotech Ltd recently completed a helicopter-borne Versatile Time-Domain Electromagnetic (VTEM™ Max) and Magnetic survey over the southeastern portion of the East Preston Project. East Preston now has complete survey coverage over the entire project area.

The survey consisted of 498 line-km with 300 m line spacing and 1,000 m tie-line spacing – identical parameters to the previous VTEM™ Max survey, and ties directly into the previous flight lines, oriented NW-SE, perpendicular to the NE-SW trending structural and conductor trends of the basement rocks at East Preston. 100% of the East Preston ground has now been subject to VTEM Max survey. Geotech is currently completing data processing prior to passing to Company consultants for in-depth interpretation. This new survey data will be used to add targets for future exploration drill testing and does not affect the current planned drill campaign.

Figure 1: VTEM Survey grid – Completed January 2019



http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/713b7017-29be-4992-8396-7d6259b31f59

Figure 2: 2018 HLEM and Residual Gravity survey interpretation

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/713b7017-29be-4992-8396-7d6259b31f59

Figure 3: Project Location – Western Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, Canada

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/96913d8c-16a4-4439-8466-fa0f67bb49c5

About East Preston

Azincourt is currently earning towards 70% interest in the 25,000+ hectare East Preston project as part of a joint venture agreement with Skyharbour Resources (TSX.V: SYH), and Clean Commodities Corp. (TSX.V: CLE). Extensive regional exploration work at East Preston was completed in 2013-14, including airborne electromagnetic (VTEM), magnetic and radiometric surveys. Three prospective conductive, low magnetic signature corridors have been discovered on the property. The three distinct corridors have a total strike length of over 25 km, each with multiple EM conductor trends identified. Ground prospecting and sampling work completed to date has identified outcrop, soil, biogeochemical and radon anomalies, which are key pathfinder elements for unconformity uranium deposit discovery.

Only one of the corridors has been drill tested to date, successfully intersecting structurally disrupted graphitic metasedimentary rocks and anomalous pathfinder elements (including uranium) at the Swoosh S6 target using a combination of Horizontal Loop EM (HLEM) and gravity as primary targeting tools.

East Preston Geophysical Work - Winter 2018

The Company completed a winter geophysical exploration program in January-February 2018 that generated a significant amount of new drill targets within the previously untested corridors while refining additional targets near previous drilling along the Swoosh corridor.

The work included 51.5 km of grid preparation (line cutting/picketing), 46.1 km of horizontal loop electromagnetic (HLEM), and 40.6 km of ground gravity along the previously known airborne helicopter VTEM conductive trends.

Ground-truthing work confirmed the airborne conductive trends and more accurately located the conductor axes for future drill testing. The gravity survey identified areas along the conductors with a gravity low signature, which is often associated with alteration, fault/structural disruption and potentially, uranium mineralization. The combination/stacking of positive features has assisted in prioritizing targets.

The Main Grid shows multiple long linear conductors with flexural changes in orientation and offset breaks in the vicinity of interpreted fault lineaments – classic targets for basement-hosted unconformity uranium deposits. These are not just simple basement conductors; they are clearly upgraded/enhanced prospectivity targets because of the structural complexity.

Targets

The targets are basement-hosted unconformity related uranium deposits similar to NexGen’s Arrow deposit and Cameco’s Eagle Point mine. East Preston is near the southern edge of the western Athabasca Basin, where targets are in a near surface environment without Athabasca sandstone cover – therefore they are relatively shallow targets but can have great depth extent when discovered. The project ground is located along a parallel conductive trend between the PLS-Arrow trend and Cameco’s Centennial deposit (Virgin River-Dufferin Lake trend).

Qualified Person

The technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with the Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43- 101 and reviewed on behalf of the company by Ted O’Connor, P.Geo. a director of Azincourt Energy Corp., as well as a qualified person.

About Azincourt Energy Corp.

Azincourt Energy is a Canadian-based resource company specializing in the strategic acquisition, exploration and development of alternative energy/fuel projects, including uranium, lithium, and other critical clean energy elements. The Company is currently active at its joint venture lithium exploration projects in the Winnipeg River Pegmatite Field, Manitoba, Canada, the East Preston and Patterson Lake North uranium projects in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, Canada, and the Escalera Group uranium-lithium project located on the Picotani Plateau in southeastern Peru.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF AZINCOURT ENERGY CORP.

“Alex Klenman”

Alex Klenman, President & CEO

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This press release includes “forward-looking statements”, including forecasts, estimates, expectations and objectives for future operations that are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of Azincourt. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and that actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking information represents management’s best judgment based on information currently available. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed and actual future results may vary materially.

For further information please contact:

Alex Klenman, President & CEO

Tel: 604-638-8063

info@azincourtenergy.com

Azincourt Energy Corp.

1430 – 800 West Pender Street

Vancouver, BC V6C 2V6

www.azincourtenergy.com