Eastmain to Participate in the RAISE at the PDAC and to Host Open House

Eastmain Resources Inc. (“Eastmain” or the “Company” - TSX:ER, OTCQX:EANRF), an advanced Gold Exploration Company focused on James Bay, Québec, will be presenting at the 2nd Annual RAISE at the PDAC on February 28: One-to-One Resource Investment Conference at One King West in Toronto, ON. Eastmain will be in Meeting Area #1, meeting investors and brokers for back-to-back meetings. Investors and brokers can register online here: https://raisepdac.eventbrite.ca.

In addition, please join the Eastmain Resources team on March 4 and 5 in the Royal York Hotel’s New Brunswick Room during the PDAC. Eastmain will be hosting an Open House from Noon to 7 pm, with drill core, maps and videos on display, along with company executives and geologists available for discussion of "James Bay, Quebec’s High-grade Gold Triple Play”. Corporate Presentations will take place at 2:00 pm on March 4 and March 5; please RSVP to dwoskin@eastmain.com.

RAISE at the PDAC: One-to-One Resource Investment Conference

Thursday, February 28 | One King West Hotel | Toronto

RAISE at the PDAC is an EXCLUSIVE event for investors & finance individuals who INVEST in resource stocks. A unique conference format where investors and finance individuals meet one-on-one with companies throughout the day in a series of meetings, social breaks & presentations. The conference is free for Investors, Investment Advisors, Portfolio Managers and Funds. https://raisepdac.eventbrite.ca.

About Eastmain Resources Inc. (TSX:ER) www.eastmain.com

Eastmain is a Canadian exploration company advancing three high-grade gold assets in the emerging James Bay gold camp in Québec. The Company holds a 100%-interest in the Clearwater Property, host of the Eau Claire Project, for which it issued a Preliminary Economic Assessment (“PEA”) in May 2018, and the Percival Discovery made in November 2018. Eastmain is also the operator of the Éléonore South Joint Venture, located immediately south of Goldcorp Inc.'s Éléonore Mine, which hosts the Moni/Contact Trend Discovery (2017). In addition, the Company has a 100% interest in the Eastmain Mine Project where the Company prepared a NI 43-101 Mineral Resource Estimate in January 2018, and a pipeline of exploration projects in this favourable mining jurisdiction with nearby infrastructure.

Forward- Looking Statements – Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or timing of future plans, and include, but not limited to, statements with respect to the potential success of the Company’s future exploration and development strategies. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of Eastmain, including, but not limited to the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, dependence upon regulatory approvals, the availability of financing, timely completion of proposed studies and technical reports, and risks associated with the exploration, development and mining industry generally such as economic factors as they affect exploration, future commodity prices, changes in interest rates, safety and security, political, social or economic developments, environmental risks, insurance risks, capital expenditures, operating or technical difficulties in connection with development activities, personnel relations, the speculative nature of gold exploration and development, including the risks of diminishing quantities of grades of Mineral Resources, contests over property title, and changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no obligation to update such information, except as may be required by law.

Eastmain to Participate in the RAISE at the PDAC and to Host Open House

