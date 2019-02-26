Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. to Attend PDAC 2019 Convention

TORONTO and NUCLA, Feb. 26, 2019 - Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. (CSE: WUC) (OTCQX: WSTRF) (“Western” or the “Company”) announces that company representatives of Western will be attending the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) International Convention, Trade Show & Investors Exchange to be held at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre in Toronto, Canada from Sunday March 3rd to Wednesday March 6th. Western will be at exhibiting in the Investors Exchange throughout the conference at booth #3310.



The CEO of the Company, Mr. George Glasier, will be available throughout the conference for individual meetings with shareholders and stakeholders. If you wish to meet with Western, please email the Company’s Investor Relations department at ir@western-uranium.com to set up a meeting or visit Western at booth #3310.

Western will be attending the PDAC 2019 Investor Luncheon presented by the Canadian Securities Exchange and MNP LLP on Tuesday March 5th at the Intercontinental Toronto Centre. Mr. George Glasier has been invited to make a presentation of Western among a select group comprised of the CSE’s most promising mineral exploration companies.

About Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp.

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. is a Colorado-based uranium and vanadium conventional mining company focused on low cost near-term production of uranium and vanadium in the western United States, and development and application of ablation mining technology.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS AND CAUTIONARY NOTE

This news release may contain forward-looking statements that are based on the Company’s expectations, estimates and projections regarding its business and the economic environment in which it operates. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to control or predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements and readers should not place undue reliance on such statements. Statements speak only as of the date on which they are made.

FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

George Glasier

President and CEO

970-864-2125

gglasier@western-uranium.com

Robert Klein

Chief Financial Officer

908-872-7686

rklein@western-uranium.com



