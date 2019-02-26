3D Modelling by Adamera Further Confirms High-Grade Mineralization at Oversight

Vancouver, February 26, 2019 - Adamera Minerals Corp. (TSX V: ADZ; OTC: DDNFF) provides a video showing an interpreted mineralized zone on the Oversight project in Washington State. The interpretation is based on three-dimensional modelling of Adamera's latest drill results and historic drilling associated with the Overlook Mine which is located 250 metres to the west.

Three-dimensional modelling provides modern visualization and analytical techniques that were not available in the early 1990s when the Overlook deposit was explored and subsequently mined. This application shows new exploration opportunities that may not have been recognized in the past and provides better predictability in projecting possible mineralized zones.

The objective of the 2018 drill program was to test geophysical and geochemical targets using a low-cost small portable drill to identify mineralized zones that warrant further testing using a more-costly larger drill rig. We have successfully met this objective.

"The recent drill holes with several high-grade gold intervals is not something that any company should ignore and we are currently reviewing and evaluating numerous business and exploration opportunities. The confirmation of gold mineralization east of the Overlook Mine in an area untested by drilling should be followed up as soon as possible with a minimum 10 drill hole program," states Mark Kolebaba, President and CEO of Adamera.

Adamera's recent drilling has identified a new mineralized horizon at Oversight that occurs along trend with the Overlook Mine and within similar rocks. The mineralization is associated with silica veining in clastic sediments that are capped by late intrusive sills and underlain by a magnetite and sulfide unit. The Oversight mineralization which is approximately 200 metres higher in elevation than the Overlook Mine, dips similarly to the north. This shallow Oversight mineralization orientation dipping north allows for low-cost drill assessment by drilling from north to south.

Gordon Gibson P.Geo, is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed data associated with the project. Historic data has not been verified by Mr. Gibson or the Company, however, it appears to be reliable.

About Adamera

Adamera Minerals Corp. is exploring for a stand-alone high-grade gold deposit within hauling distance of an existing mill near Republic Washington. This area has reportedly produced over 6 million ounces of high-grade gold. Adamera is the dominant regional explorer in the area.

