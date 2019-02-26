Tarku to Participate in the 2nd Annual RAISE at the PDAC: One-to-One Resource Investment Conference in Toronto, February 28 at One King West

MONTREAL, Feb. 26, 2019 - Tarku Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: TKU) (the "Company" or "Tarku") an exploration company focused on the discovery and exploration of, precious, base and strategic metal projects in the mineral-rich Canadian landscape, will be presenting at the 2nd Annual RAISE at the PDAC: One-to-One Resource Investment Conference in Toronto, ON. Tarku will be in Meeting Area #4 meeting investors & brokers for back-to-back meetings; investors & brokers can register online here https://raisepdac.eventbrite.ca



RAISE at the PDAC: One-to-One Resource Investment Conference

Thursday, February 28 | One King West Hotel | Toronto

RAISE at the PDAC is an EXCLUSIVE event for investors & finance individuals who INVEST in resource stocks. A unique conference format where investors and finance individuals meet one-on-one with companies throughout the day in a series of meetings, social breaks & presentations. The conference is free for Investors, Investment Advisors, Portfolio Managers and Funds. https://raisepdac.eventbrite.ca

About Tarku Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: TKU)

Tarku is an exploration company focused on generating sustainable projects for precious, base and strategic metals by conducting exploration in areas with strong geologic potential and high levels of social acceptability. Project generation is the foundation of mining development, and Tarku’s vision is to generate exploration projects with excellent potential for mining development for prospective partners or buyers. Tarku has 74,648,797 outstanding shares, of which approximately 70% are owned by insiders and major shareholders.

