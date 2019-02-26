GrowMax Resources Announces New Meeting Date

Annual and special meeting of shareholders scheduled for Friday, March 8, 2019
Shareholders are reminded to vote on management’s BLUE proxy in advance of the voting deadline on March 6, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. (Calgary time), being 12:00 p.m. (Toronto time).
For assistance with voting contact Kingsdale Advisors at 1-866-581-1479 or contactus@kingsdaleadvisors.com
TORONTO, Feb. 26, 2019 - GrowMax Resources Corp. (the “Company” or “GrowMax”) (TSX-V: GRO) today announced that its annual and special meeting of shareholders (the “Meeting”) will be held on March 8, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. (Calgary time) at the offices of McCarthy Tétrault LLP at 4000, 421 7th Avenue S.W Calgary, Alberta, Canada.
The new date for the Meeting, originally scheduled for October 4, 2018, was required as a result of an application by BullRun Capital Inc. and Kulwant Malhi at the Court of Queen’s Bench of Alberta.
Shareholders are reminded to vote in advance of the voting deadline on March 6, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. (Calgary time), being 12:00 p.m. (Toronto time). The record date will remain unchanged at August 20, 2018.
For more information, please contact:
Stephen Keith, P. Eng. President and CEO Tel.: +1 (647) 299 0046 Email: info@growmaxcorp.com www.growmaxcorp.com
Media Contact: Ian Robertson Executive Vice President, Communication Strategy Kingsdale Advisors Direct: +1 (416) 867-2333 Cell: +1 (647) 621-2646 Email: irobertson@kingsdaleadvisors.com
NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THE RELEASE.
Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!