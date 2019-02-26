GrowMax Resources Announces New Meeting Date

Annual and special meeting of shareholders scheduled for Friday, March 8, 2019

Shareholders are reminded to vote on management’s BLUE proxy in advance of the voting deadline on March 6, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. (Calgary time), being 12:00 p.m. (Toronto time).

For assistance with voting contact Kingsdale Advisors at 1-866-581-1479 or contactus@kingsdaleadvisors.com

TORONTO, Feb. 26, 2019 - GrowMax Resources Corp. (the “Company” or “GrowMax”) (TSX-V: GRO) today announced that its annual and special meeting of shareholders (the “Meeting”) will be held on March 8, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. (Calgary time) at the offices of McCarthy Tétrault LLP at 4000, 421 7th Avenue S.W Calgary, Alberta, Canada.



The new date for the Meeting, originally scheduled for October 4, 2018, was required as a result of an application by BullRun Capital Inc. and Kulwant Malhi at the Court of Queen’s Bench of Alberta.

Shareholders are reminded to vote in advance of the voting deadline on March 6, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. (Calgary time), being 12:00 p.m. (Toronto time). The record date will remain unchanged at August 20, 2018.

For more information, please contact:

Stephen Keith, P. Eng.

President and CEO

Tel.: +1 (647) 299 0046

Email: info@growmaxcorp.com

www.growmaxcorp.com

Media Contact:

Ian Robertson

Executive Vice President, Communication Strategy

Kingsdale Advisors

Direct: +1 (416) 867-2333

Cell: +1 (647) 621-2646

Email: irobertson@kingsdaleadvisors.com

