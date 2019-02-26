National Entry Phases Filed in South Africa, India and the United States for VanadiumCorp-Electrochem Processing Technology (VEPT)

VANCOUVER, Feb. 26, 2019 - VanadiumCorp Resource Inc. (TSX-V: "VRB") (the "Company") and Electrochem Technologies & Materials Inc. ("Electrochem") are pleased to announce the filing of the national entry phases in South Africa, India and the United States of the international patent application: WO 2018/152,628 (A1) METALLURGICAL AND CHEMICAL PROCESS FOR RECOVERING VANADIUM AND IRON VALUES FROM VANADIFEROUS TITANOMAGNETITE AND VANADIFEROUS FEEDSTOCKS". Subsequent filings are planned in other key jurisdictions.

National Phase Entry in South Africa: 2019/00743

National Phase Entry in India: 201917004662

National Phase Entry in the United States: 16/322,642

The filing of the National Phase Entry in South Africa, India and the United States will support future licensing and partnership opportunities in these jurisdictions.

The jointly owned VanadiumCorp Electrochem Process Technology ("VEPT") describes a novel chemical process invented by Dr. Francois Cardarelli that addresses the recovery of vanadium, iron, titanium, and silica feedstocks such as vanadiferous titano-magnetite, iron ores and concentrates such as magnetite, hematite and vanadium containing wastes such as BOF-slags, and other industrial by-products also containing vanadium.

For convenient access to the PCT publication for VEPT, both Vanadiumcorp and Electrochem have allowed for direct download from both company websites using the following links:

VanadiumCorp: https://goo.gl/N8pPfU

Electrochem: https://goo.gl/i5QzqF

VanadiumCorp Resource Inc. VanadiumCorp also holds a significant vanadium-titanium-iron bearing resource base in mining friendly Quebec, Canada including the 100% owned Lac Dore Project adjacent to Blackrock Metals Inc. and the Iron-T Project 3 km from the Glencore Matagami (Zinc-Copper) Mine. In December 2018, VanadiumCorp and Electrochem signed a patent option agreement (POA) with Ultra Power Systems Pty Ltd. to purchase an exclusive license and construct a process plant for VEPT in Western Australia. Jointly developed and owned with Electrochem, this innovative chemical process allows for integrated and low carbon footprint recovery of vanadium, ferrous sulfate, and titanium hydrolysate needed on a global scale.

Electrochem Technologies & Materials Inc. is a private Canadian corporation that invents, develops, patents, scales-up and commercializes proprietary chemical, metallurgical and electrochemical technologies that are innovative, and sustainable. Electrochem currently owns twenty four patents worldwide. The company also manufactures industrial electrodes, recycles rare earths and produces tantalum and tungsten fine chemicals at its production facilities in Boucherville.

