Sandy Lake Gold Increases Land Position and Appoints Technical Advisor

TORONTO, Feb. 26, 2019 - Sandy Lake Gold Inc. (“Sandy Lake” or the “Company”) (TSXV:SLAU) announces the staking of an additional 315 Mining Claim Cells contiguous with the existing district scale land package for an aggregate total of approximately 51,000 ha. / 126,000 acres.

The additional claims extend over an area of 6,122 hectares, and cover a magnetic Formation with coincident VTEM chargeability anomalies; located on the southern boundary of the Company’s contiguous 60 km. east-west claim package.

The Company is also pleased to announce the appointment of Gord McKinnon to its Technical Advisory Board to assist Sandy Lake Gold’s management team in the evaluation and advancement of our gold exploration project in North West Ontario.

Mr. McKinnon graduated with an Honours Bachelor degree in Management and Organizational Studies from the University of Western Ontario in 2006. He currently serves as President, CEO and a Director of Canadian Orebodies Inc. Mr. McKinnon was a co-founder of Mineral Streams Inc., a private mineral royalty company that was recently sold to AuRico Metals Inc. He was previously Manager of Corporate Development with Baltic Resources Inc., a company which was acquired for over $70 million.

Patrick Sheridan, CEO of Sandy Lake Gold, commented: "We are fortunate to have Gord agree to join our Advisory Board. He brings Northern Ontario exploration experience that will enhance the management team in advancing our exploration programs.

About Sandy Lake Gold Inc.

Sandy Lake Gold Inc. is a Toronto based mineral exploration company focused on the exploration and development of the Sandy Lake Gold project in Canada and proposed to acquire the Aremu - Oko and Peters Mine properties in Guyana.

The Sandy Lake gold project comprises an approximate 51,000 hectares of mineral claim units in the underexplored Sandy Lake Archean Greenstone Belt in Northwestern Ontario. In 2014, a limited drill program in the western part of the Sandy Lake claim package returned high grade gold intercepts of 12.86 Au g/t over 6.85 meters and 12.17 Au g/t over 6.2 meters (see press release of Goldeye Exploration Ltd. dated April 9, 2014 available at SEDAR.com).

The Aremu – Oko and Peters Mine properties are 2 of the 4 past producing historical mines in Guyana. The properties total approximately 25,888 acres and are located in the Cuyuni-Mazarumi Region (Region 7) of north-central Guyana in the Guiana Shield.

All scientific and technical information in this press release has been prepared under the supervision of Dan Noone (Director of Sandy Lake), a “qualified person” within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Noone (B.Sc Geology, MBA) is a member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists.

