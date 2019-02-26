Northern Lights Resources Corp. Website
26.02.2019 | The Newswire
Vancouver, February 26, 2019 - Northern Lights Resources Corp. (the "Company" or "Northern Lights") is pleased to announce the Company's website is now online.
The Northern Lights Resources website can be access under the URL: www.northernlightsresources.com .
The website contains detailed information on the Company and its key project - The Medicine Springs Silver-Zinc-Lead project that it is advancing to drilling in 2019.
Additional information and filings are also available on www.SEDAR.com .
For further information, please contact:
Northern Lights Resources Corp.
Albert Timcke, Executive Chairman and President
Email: rtimcke@northernlightsresources.com
Tel: +1 604 608 6163 Or
Jason Bahnsen, Chief Executive Officer
Email: Jason@northernlightsresources.com
Tel: +1 604 608 6163
About Northern Lights Resources Corp.
Northern Lights Resources Corp is a growth oriented exploration and development company that is advancing the Medicine Springs Project located in Nevada. Northern Lights has entered into an agreement to acquire 100% equity interest in the Medicine Springs Project, a prospective silver - zinc - lead property located in southeastern Elko County, Nevada. The Medicine Springs Project consists of 149 unpatented mineral claims (1,189 hectares) and is an advanced exploration project with extensive drilling and many significant silver-zinc-lead intercepts.
The geological information in this news release has been reviewed by Mr. Gary Artmont, Head of Geology for Northern Lights and is a Qualified Person under the guidelines of National Instrument 43-101.
Northern Lights Resources trades under the ticker of "NLR" on the CSE. This and other Northern Lights Resources news releases can be viewed at www.sedar.com and www.northernlightsresources.com.
CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION: This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to: the terms and conditions of the proposed private placement; use of funds; the business and operations of the Company after the proposed closing of the Offering. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; delay or failure to receive board, shareholder or regulatory approvals; and the uncertainties surrounding the mineral exploration industry. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.
The Northern Lights Resources website can be access under the URL: www.northernlightsresources.com .
The website contains detailed information on the Company and its key project - The Medicine Springs Silver-Zinc-Lead project that it is advancing to drilling in 2019.
Additional information and filings are also available on www.SEDAR.com .
For further information, please contact:
Northern Lights Resources Corp.
Albert Timcke, Executive Chairman and President
Email: rtimcke@northernlightsresources.com
Tel: +1 604 608 6163 Or
Jason Bahnsen, Chief Executive Officer
Email: Jason@northernlightsresources.com
Tel: +1 604 608 6163
About Northern Lights Resources Corp.
Northern Lights Resources Corp is a growth oriented exploration and development company that is advancing the Medicine Springs Project located in Nevada. Northern Lights has entered into an agreement to acquire 100% equity interest in the Medicine Springs Project, a prospective silver - zinc - lead property located in southeastern Elko County, Nevada. The Medicine Springs Project consists of 149 unpatented mineral claims (1,189 hectares) and is an advanced exploration project with extensive drilling and many significant silver-zinc-lead intercepts.
The geological information in this news release has been reviewed by Mr. Gary Artmont, Head of Geology for Northern Lights and is a Qualified Person under the guidelines of National Instrument 43-101.
Northern Lights Resources trades under the ticker of "NLR" on the CSE. This and other Northern Lights Resources news releases can be viewed at www.sedar.com and www.northernlightsresources.com.
CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION: This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to: the terms and conditions of the proposed private placement; use of funds; the business and operations of the Company after the proposed closing of the Offering. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; delay or failure to receive board, shareholder or regulatory approvals; and the uncertainties surrounding the mineral exploration industry. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.