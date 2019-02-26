Wir verwenden Cookies, um Ihnen eine optimale Funktion der Webseite zu ermöglichen. Wenn Sie weitersurfen, stimmen Sie der Cookie-Nutzung zu. Mehr erfahren
Leagold to Release Q4 and Full Year 2018 Financial Results on March 14, 2019

26.02.2019  |  CNW

VANCOUVER, Feb. 26, 2019 - Leagold Mining Corp. (TSX:LMC; OTCQX:LMCNF) ("Leagold" or the "Company") will announce financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and full year 2018 before market on Thursday, March 14, 2019. A conference call and live webcast will follow at 10am PDT/1pm EDT. Participants may dial in to the conference call using the numbers below (no access code is needed).

Toll free Canada/US: 1-800-319-4610
International: +1-604-638-5340

The live webcast can be accessed through the following link:
http://services.choruscall.ca/links/leagold20190314.html

The conference call will be available for playback until April 14, 2019 by dialling 1-800-319-6413 (toll free Canada/US) or +1-604-638-9010 (international), quoting access code 2841. The webcast playback will be available on Leagold's website here.

About Leagold Mining Corporation

Leagold is building a mid-tier gold producer with a focus on opportunities in Latin America. The Company is based in Vancouver, Canada and owns four operating gold mines in Mexico and Brazil, along with a near-term gold mine restart project in Brazil and additional expansion and growth opportunities. Leagold is listed on the TSX under the trading symbol "LMC" and trades on the OTCQX market as "LMCNF".

SOURCE Leagold Mining Corp.



Contact
on Leagold please visit the Company website at www.leagold.com or contact: Meghan Brown - Vice President, Investor Relations, +1-604-398-4525, mbrown@leagold.com
