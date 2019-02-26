Ardea Resources Ltd: Interim Financial Report

Perth, Australia - Ardea Resources Ltd. (ASX:ARL) (OTCMKTS:ARRRF) provides the Company's Interim Financial Report for the half-year ended 31 December 2018.Ardea is a mineral exploration and development group, currently focussed on its cobalt, nickel and scandium project at Goongarrie, gold and nickel sulphide exploration in Western Australia and spin-out of the NSW assets including gold, zinc, silver and lead at its Lewis Ponds project.Ardea's strategy for ultimate growth is to combine the following elements:- Commercial nickel-cobalt-scandium production from Goongarrie.- Maximise the commercial value of the existing WA tenement portfolio through the ongoing exploration and if required establishment and maintenance of suitable joint ventures and other alternate funding arrangements where appropriate.- Ongoing commitment to the identification and review of projects/corporate opportunities that have the capacity to successfully develop into a profitable mine.Ardea's major development projects are as follows:- Goongarrie Nickel Cobalt Project as a subset of the Kalgoorlie Nickel Project (WA)- Mt Zephyr and BTZ Gold Projects (WA)- Lewis Ponds Project (NSW)To view the full report, please visit:http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/SR3803Z8





