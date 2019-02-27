Altius Provides Update to Concerned Shareholder Discussions with Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation

Altius Minerals Corp. (“Altius”) (ALS:TSX, ATUSF:OTCQX) reports that during a constructive meeting held with representatives of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation (“LIORC”) on February 22, 2019, it received positive assurances that LIORC no longer intends to pursue changes to its current Articles or its passive flow-through mandate and that it will maintain adherence to its policy of paying dividends to the maximum extent possible.

LIORC also advised that the topic of segregating its respective Iron Ore Company of Canada (“IOC”) related royalty and equity interests is set to be generally discussed at its next board meeting where, if it is determined by the Board to be in the best interests of LIORC and its shareholders, the Board will not hesitate to bring it forward. Altius was also invited to provide LIORC with materials derived from its own internal analysis and consideration of the matter, to which it has agreed.

Brian Dalton, CEO of Altius, commented that, “We became major shareholders of LIORC on the underlying basis of its passive flow-through mandate related primarily to its royalty interest in the operations of IOC. We are pleased now to have received the increased certainty levels we were seeking in order to maintain our indirect interest in this world class asset. We also look forward to continued positive and constructive future shareholder engagement with LIORC.”

About Altius

Altius directly and indirectly holds diversified royalties and streams which generate revenue from 15 operating mines. These producing royalties are located in Canada and Brazil and provide exposure to copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, potash, thermal (electrical) and metallurgical coal. The portfolio also includes development stage royalties in copper and renewable energy and numerous predevelopment stage royalties covering a wide spectrum of mineral commodities and jurisdictions. Altius also holds a large portfolio of exploration stage projects which it has generated for deal making with industry partners that results in newly created royalties and equity and minority interests. Altius has 42,861,796 common shares issued and outstanding that are listed on Canada’s Toronto Stock Exchange. It is a member of both the S&P/TSX Small Cap and S&P/TSX Global Mining Indices.

