OceanaGold Reports High-Grade Intercepts at Haile

MELBOURNE, Feb. 27, 2019 /CNW/ - OceanaGold Corp. (TSX: OGC) (ASX: OGC) (the "Company") is pleased to announce an update on exploration activities at the Company's Haile Gold Mine ("Haile") in South Carolina, United States. This exploration update follows the update provided to the market on August 16, 2018 ("August 2018 update") and results herein reflect activity completed after this date.

Selection of significant drill results:

68.3 metres @ 3.57 g/t Au at Snake expansion

24.4 metres @ 8.19 g/t Au at Snake

33.4 metres @ 4.33 g/t Au at Ledbetter

15.1 metres @ 9.26 g/t Au at Ledbetter

24.5 metres @ 3.21 g/t Au at Ledbetter

20.1 metres @ 7.23 g/t Au at Red Hill

Mick Wilkes, President and CEO of OceanaGold said, "The Haile exploration program has focused on drilling in and around the footprint of the existing deposits. Drilling continues to demonstrate the opportunity to add further resources in these areas and replenish reserves."

"With the permitting process of the larger open pits and the Horseshoe Underground advancing well, we expect to commence construction upon receipt of these permits. After the Horseshoe Underground has been developed, we also expect to resume drilling deeper targets from underground using a similar approach to that taken at Waihi, particularly the mineralised corridor between Horseshoe and Palomino."

Since the August 2018 update, the Company has drilled 67 drill holes for a combined 12,772 metres using four surface diamond drill rigs. This includes 55 brownfield holes at Haile and 12 holes at the nearby Locust greenfields target. Resource infill and extensional drilling has targeted low-cost reserve growth areas in and around the Ledbetter, Snake, Red Hill, and Haile deposits (Figure 1).

Favourable extensional drill results are expected to add ore-grade mineralisation between pit designs at low strip ratios (Table 1). Infill and delineation drilling continue to support our models including the Ledbetter area (Figures 1 & 2). An 18-hole diamond drill program was completed outside the $1,300/oz reserve pit design and within the resource shell at the Snake West extension and returned positive results. Phase two drilling of 11 holes has recently been completed (Figures 1 & 2) with assay results pending.

Resource drilling is planned in 2019 at Ledbetter, Snake, Red Hill, and Haile in addition to testing other priority targets.

Table 1 – Significant Drill Hole Intercepts from August 2018 to February 2019

Drill Hole

ID Project East

NAD83

Z17N North

NAD83

Z17N Collar

RL (metres) Az Dip From (metres) To (metres) Width (metres) Grade (g/t Au) DDH0779 Ledbetter 542676 3826926 152 309 -88 197.5 287.5 90.0 1.74 DDH0782 Ledbetter 542822 3826854 138 165 -67 191.6 204.9 13.3 2.94 DDH0784 Ledbetter 542234 3826529 136 63 -76 113.0 128.1 15.1 9.26 DDH0789 Ledbetter 542217 3826541 137 143 -72 122.7 147.8 25.1 1.12 DDH0791 Ledbetter 542822 3826854 138 131 -58 212.1 245.5 33.4 4.33 DDH0793 Ledbetter 542638 3827052 155 156 -72 264.1 320.7 56.7 1.07 DDH0793 Ledbetter 542638 3827052 155 156 -72 196.8 206.1 9.3 2.97 DDH0796 Haile 542053 3826329 131 349 -70 73.9 84.1 10.2 3.12 DDH0797 Snake 542822 3826854 138 147 -50 411.6 436.1 24.5 1.28 DDH0797 Snake 542822 3826854 138 147 -50 224.4 230.5 6.1 4.40 DDH0799 Ledbetter 542122 3826524 134 133 -56 143.2 201.6 58.4 0.65 DDH0802 Haile 542063 3826325 132 243 -61 34.1 110.3 76.2 1.57 DDH0804 Ledbetter 542905 3826825 -80 109 -68 218.6 243.1 24.5 3.21 DDH0812 Red Hill 542586 3826217 147 0 -90 10.1 25.1 15.0 1.62 DDH0813 Red Hill 542547 3826219 147 0 -90 26.2 41.8 15.6 2.40 DDH0815 Red Hill 542486 3826391 143 208 -42 50.0 70.1 20.1 7.23 DDH0816 Haile 542063 3826325 132 218 -79 31.0 101.1 70.1 1.34 DDH0817 Snake 542822 3826854 138 119 -50 197.1 265.4 68.3 3.57 DDH0819 Haile 542063 3826325 132 107 -80 37.2 88.3 51.1 1.64 DDH0820 Snake 542973 3826589 110 127 -73 131.1 154.1 23.0 1.76 DDH0820 Snake 542973 3826589 110 127 -73 77.6 80.7 3.1 7.23 DDH0828 Ledbetter 542487 3826625 142 288 -53 193.0 218.4 25.4 0.83 DDH0832 East Mill 542092 3826512 133 243 -75 109.0 121.2 12.2 1.59 DDH0837 Snake 543223 3826720 103 165 -42 27.4 40.7 13.3 3.26 DDH0837 Snake 543223 3826720 103 165 -42 56.1 67.5 11.4 3.41 DDH0844 Snake West 542708 3826577 137 125 -63 226.5 270.2 43.7 0.59 DDH0847 Haile 542063 3826325 132 253 -57 49.0 94.4 45.4 1.03 DDH0850 Snake West 542708 3826577 137 96 -53 217.6 338.5 120.9 0.63 DDH0851 Snake West 542947 3826479 141 117 -73 119.6 164.6 45.0 1.16 DDH0851 Snake West 542947 3826479 141 117 -73 180.0 197.9 18.0 1.24 DDH0851 Snake West 542947 3826479 141 117 -73 244.5 250.6 6.1 3.00 DDH0851 Snake West 542947 3826479 141 117 -73 260.0 271.9 12.0 1.44 DDH0852 Snake 543130 3826777 90 141 -56 95.1 119.5 24.4 8.19 DDH0852 Snake 543130 3826777 90 141 -56 140.8 148.1 7.3 4.50

All drill data in relation to the Haile exploration results can be found on the Company's website at http://www.oceanagold.com/investor-centre/filings/. In line with ASX listing requirements, OceanaGold has appended the information required by JORC Table 1 for Haile exploration results to its ASX announcement. JORC Table 1 is not required under National Instrument 43-101. Readers are referred to the ASX website at www.asx.com.au or the OceanaGold website at www.oceanagold.com to view JORC Table 1.

About OceanaGold

OceanaGold Corp. is a mid-tier, high-margin, multinational gold producer with assets located in the Philippines, New Zealand and the United States. The Company's assets encompass the Didipio Gold-Copper Mine located on the island of Luzon in the Philippines. On the North Island of New Zealand, the Company operates the high-grade Waihi Gold Mine while on the South Island of New Zealand, the Company operates the largest gold mine in the country at the Macraes Goldfield which is made up of a series of open pit mines and the Frasers underground mine. In the United States, the Company operates the Haile Gold Mine, a top-tier, long-life, high-margin asset located in South Carolina. OceanaGold also has a significant pipeline of organic growth and exploration opportunities in the Americas and Asia-Pacific regions.

OceanaGold has operated sustainably since 1990 with a proven track-record for environmental management and community and social engagement. The Company has a strong social license to operate and works collaboratively with its valued stakeholders to identify and invest in social programs that are designed to build capacity and not dependency.

In 2019, the Company expects to produce between 500,000 to 550,000 ounces of gold and 14,000 to 15,000 tonnes of copper at All-In Sustaining Costs ranging between $850 and $900 per ounce sold.

Competent/Qualified Person's Statement

The exploration results were prepared in accordance with the standards set out in the 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves' ("JORC Code") and in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects of 7 the Canadian Securities Administrators ("NI 43-101"). The JORC Code is the accepted reporting standard for the Australian Stock Exchange Limited ("ASX").

Information relating to Haile exploration results in this document has been verified by, is based on and fairly represents information compiled by or prepared under the supervision of John Jory, a Certified Professional Geologist and Member of the American Institute of Professional Geologists and an employee of OceanaGold. Mr Jory has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the JORC Code and is Qualified Persons for the purposes of the NI 43 101. Mr Jory consents to the inclusion in this public report of the matters based on their information in the form and context in which it appears.

