GGX Gold Reviews 2018 Exploration Season at the Gold Drop Property

VANCOUVER, Feb 27, 2019 - GGX Gold Corp. (TSX-v: GGX), (OTCQB: GGXXF), (FRA: 3SR2) (the "Company" or "GGX") is pleased to recap highlights of the 2018 exploration season on the Gold Drop Property located in Southern British Columbia. The program focused on the C.O.D vein, located in the Gold Drop Southwest Zone. During the drilling program the company also conducted mechanical trenching on numerous targets.

Completed 71 diamond drill holes on the C.O.D vein. High-grade intersections include 107.5 g/t gold and 880 g/t silver over 6.90 meters core length and 129 g/t gold and 1,154 g/t silver over 7.28 meter core length (News Releases of January 11 & 18, 2019).

Mining.com lists GGX drill intercept #7th best worldwide to date for 2019

Extended the C.O.D vein 160 m to the southwest by means of drilling

Completed 19 diamond drill holes on the Everest vein

Discovered the southern extension of the Gold Drop vein by means of mechanical trenching

Completed 30 m of trenching on the Silent Friend Vein

Completed thorough trenching program in the C.O.D North region of the property

Image: https://www.accesswire.com/users/newswire/images//02272019GGX1.jpg

Picture: First C.O.D Vein discovery and sample, May 2017

The Gold Drop Property covers 5,628 hectares of geologically prospective ground in the well-mineralized Greenwood District, and hosts 8 or more known low-sulfide, gold-bearing veins or vein systems. These historical showings have had limited modern exploration. Recently, the Greenwood area has had a renewed interest by major and junior companies exploring precious and base metals in the district.

Image: https://www.accesswire.com/users/newswire/images//02272019GGX2.jpg

The 2018 diamond drill program carried out by the Company focused on the C.O.D vein. The vein was first identified to be a target of interest in the spring of 2017. Following initial sampling of the vein the Company conducted mechanical trenching and drilling. The results of the 2017 program were encouraging and the Company launched a winter drill program in 2018. The program followed up on the 2017 drilling. The Company completed additional diamond drilling during the fall of 2018, completing a series of exploration holes south of the C.O.D trench. Here the holes intercepted the vein, successfully extending the vein by 160 meters.

Image: https://www.accesswire.com/users/newswire/images//02272019GGX3.jpg

During 2018 a total of 71 diamond drill holes were completed on the C.O.D vein structure and 19 diamond drill holes were completed on the Everest vein for a total of 5,616 meters of drilling. The highlights of the program are COD18-67 that intersected 129 grams per tonne (g/t) gold and 1,154 g/t silver over 7.28 meters core length and COD18-70 which intersected 107.5 g/t gold and 880 g/t silver over 6.90 meters core length. The highlights of the drilling are listed in the following table.

Hole ID Interval Length Gold (gpt) Silver (gpt) Te (gpt) COD17-14 16.03 4.59 38.64

COD18-3 2.1 14.62 150.2 102 COD18-26 1.4 10.3 1.09 0.24 COD18-32 1.51 3.67 67.2 30.4 COD18-33 2.98 8.65 47.6 37.3 COD18-34 3.41 6.16 72.4 31 COD18-37 3.95 8.23 67.36 38.53 COD18-45 2.05 50.15 375

COD18-46 1.47 54.9 379

COD18-49 1.47 9.52 118 72.2 COD18-54 1.66 7.6 60.2 34.1 COD18-61 1.38 5.29 32.4 31.4 COD18-63 1.17 28 424.7 150.4 COD18-67 7.28 129.11 1,154.90

COD18-68 2.76 8.77 85.4 56.3 COD18-69 7.46 5.76 67.9 61.2 COD18-70 6.9 107.5 880



Note: Due to some tellurium drill core analyses being greater than the upper analytical limit of 500 g/t the weighted average value for tellurium could not be calculated for some intervals.

Image: https://www.accesswire.com/users/newswire/images//02272019GGX4.jpg

The 2018 trenching program was completed on targets located during the 2017 soil geochemical sampling program. The most significant discovery during the trenching is the southern extension of the historic Gold Drop Vein. Historic production from the Gold Drop Vein System is reported to be 335 tonnes mined during 1926-1988 (mainly during 1933-1941) with 5,020 grams of gold (14.99 g/t gold) and 35,894 grams of silver (107.1 g/t silver) recovered. Grab samples collected from this vein during 2018 assayed up to 3.37 g/t gold and 43.9 g/t silver.

Image: https://www.accesswire.com/users/newswire/images//02272019GGX5.jpg

The company completed a thorough trenching program in the C.O.D North area. This area is located approximately 600m to the north of the C.O.D drilling worksite. Here the company conducted trenching on targets identified during the 2017 soil geochemical sampling program.

Image: https://www.accesswire.com/users/newswire/images//02272019GGX6.png

Several quartz vein outcroppings were located and sampled in the trenches. The highlights include grab sample 112753 of rusty quartz vein that assayed 15.45 g/t gold, 159 g/t silver and 114.5 g/t tellurium; and sample 112759, a chip sample across a 40 centimeter wide northeast-southwest striking sub-vertical quartz vein, that assayed 21.7 g/t gold, 216 g/t silver and 149 g/t tellurium. The table below outlines the chip sample assays obtained.

Sample ID Sample type Au (ppm) Ag (ppm) Te (ppm) 112751 30 cm chip 1.43 12.8 10.2 112752 40 cm chip 4.26 26.8 18.25 112753 Area grab 15.45 159 114.5 112754 Area grab 1.38 9.23 5.98 112755 Area grab 6.52 17.65 14.25 112756 30 cm chip 5.07 39.5 29.2 112757 30 cm chip 1.38 10.1 6.27 112758 Area grab 4.75 20.9 12.65 112759 40 cm chip 21.7 216 149 112761 Area grab 1.58 11.85 9.08

The Company is very pleased with the results obtained during the 2018 season. Plans are being finalized for 2019 and everyone at GGX is excited for the 2019 field season!

David Martin, P.Geo., a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101, is responsible for the technical information contained in this News Release.

To view the Original News release with pictures please go to the website or contact the company.

Forward Looking Information

