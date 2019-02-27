Gatling Appoints New CEO and Brings on New VP Exploration

VANCOUVER, Feb. 27, 2019 - Gatling Exploration Inc. (TSXV: GTR, OTC: PACXF, FSE: 2NKN) (the "Company" or "Gatling") is pleased to announce that Nav Dhaliwal has been appointed President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company and Nathan Tribble, former senior principal geologist for Sprott Mining, has been appointed Vice President of Exploration of the Company. In addition, Dale Ginn has been appointed Chief Operating Officer and has resigned as a director. These management changes will allow the geologists to focus on the exploration, acquisition and technical aspects of the Company while also providing better overall board structure and independence. Mr. Ginn and Mr. Tribble each have extensive experience on the Larder Project and other Abitibi-hosted gold deposits.

Mr. Tribble, P.Geo. (ON) has over 13 years of professional experience in exploration and mining, with a particular focus on gold and base metal exploration and project evaluation. Past experience includes Senior Principal Geologist for Sprott Mining, Senior Geologist for Bonterra Resources, Jerritt Canyon Gold, Kerr Mines, Northern Gold, Lake Shore Gold and Vale Inco. He was also part of the exploration team that discovered the 8.2 million-ounce Côté Lake gold deposit for Trelawney Mining and Exploration Inc. Mr. Tribble is registered as a Professional Geoscientist in Ontario and holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Geology from Laurentian University.

"We welcome Nathan to the Gatling team as we prepare to begin our extensive drilling and exploration program on the Larder Project and deposits. Nathan and Dale have worked together on numerous projects in the past and will now be able to focus on extracting maximum value from our Larder holdings. We look forward to an exciting 2019 and beyond now that Gatling is established and are looking forward to launching our programs," stated Nav Dhaliwal, President and CEO.

The Company also advises that it has granted incentive stock options under its stock option plan to directors and officers for the purchase of up to 400,000 common shares at a price of $0.31 per share for a period of three years, subject to the acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Gatling Exploration

Gatling Exploration (TSXV: GTR) is a well-financed Canadian gold exploration company focused on exploration at the Larder Project, with four high-grade gold deposits located in the prolific Abitibi greenstone belt in Northern Ontario.

On Behalf of the Board of Gatling Exploration

Nav Dhaliwal

President & CEO

