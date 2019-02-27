American Creek Reports that Tudor Gold Geologists Confirm Goldstorm Zone Strengthens to Southeast as well as Northeast
Cardston, February 27, 2019 - American Creek Resources Ltd. (TSXV: AMK) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that JV partner Tudor Gold has updated information from the southern part of the Goldstorm Zone on the Treaty Creek property in the Golden Triangle region of British Columbia. New composites from drill holes completed during 2017 and 2018 demonstrate that significant horizons of stronger gold mineralization occur in a thick envelope of low-grade gold mineralization throughout the entire Goldstorm Zone.
Within the low-grade mineralized body, near-surface horizons of stronger gold grades occur. The southernmost drill section, 107+00 NE (attached below) demonstrates that the Goldstorm Zone contains a higher grade gold interval at its eastern near-surface projection in hole CB-17-24. This enriched gold interval averages 0.945 g/t Au over 213.0 metersincluding the core of the zone that averages 1.925 g/t Au over a 60 meter interval. Similarly, the upper part of the gold intercepts in holes CB18-32 and CB18-34 also demonstrate that the stronger gold mineralization occurs in the upper portion of each intercept. The following table gives gold composites from the three drill holes on Section 107+00 NE that cut the Goldstorm Zone.
American Creek holds a strong portfolio of gold and silver properties in British Columbia. Three of those properties are located in the prolific "Golden Triangle"; the Treaty Creek and Electrum joint venture projects with Tudor Gold (Walter Storm) as well as the 100% owned past producing Dunwell Mine.
The Corporation also holds the Gold Hill, Austruck-Bonanza, Ample Goldmax, Silver Side, and Glitter King properties located in other prospective areas of the province.
