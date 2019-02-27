American Creek Reports that Tudor Gold Geologists Confirm Goldstorm Zone Strengthens to Southeast as well as Northeast

Cardston, February 27, 2019 - American Creek Resources Ltd. (TSXV: AMK) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that JV partner Tudor Gold has updated information from the southern part of the Goldstorm Zone on the Treaty Creek property in the Golden Triangle region of British Columbia. New composites from drill holes completed during 2017 and 2018 demonstrate that significant horizons of stronger gold mineralization occur in a thick envelope of low-grade gold mineralization throughout the entire Goldstorm Zone.



Within the low-grade mineralized body, near-surface horizons of stronger gold grades occur. The southernmost drill section, 107+00 NE (attached below) demonstrates that the Goldstorm Zone contains a higher grade gold interval at its eastern near-surface projection in hole CB-17-24. This enriched gold interval averages 0.945 g/t Au over 213.0 metersincluding the core of the zone that averages 1.925 g/t Au over a 60 meter interval. Similarly, the upper part of the gold intercepts in holes CB18-32 and CB18-34 also demonstrate that the stronger gold mineralization occurs in the upper portion of each intercept. The following table gives gold composites from the three drill holes on Section 107+00 NE that cut the Goldstorm Zone.





Tudor Gold Exploration Manager Ken Konkin stated: "We consistently see thick, low-grade gold intercepts that contain distinct horizons of stronger gold mineralization throughout the entire Goldstorm Zone. Our preliminary petrographic studies confirm that gold mineralization is associated with multiple pulses of disseminated and veinlet pyrite emplacement. These events were then over-printed and mineralized by late-stage, steep-angled, quartz-calcite-pyrite veinlets that contain native gold. The hanging wall of the Goldstorm Zone is well defined by a sharp fault contact. This appears to be a moderately dipping regional thrust fault similar to the orientation and nature of the Sulphurets Thrust Fault hanging wall contact at Seabridge's Iron Cap deposit, located five kilometers to the southwest."





Goldstorm extends for at least 500 meters along a northeastern strike and is open to the east, north and down dip. A drill plan map showing the locations of drill hole collars and section lines is included below in the attached Section 107+00NE. Drill hole CB18-35B stopped within the fault zone and therefore did not penetrate the gold zone. In the following weeks, geologists will be planning an aggressive diamond drill hole program for the 2019 exploration season in order to fast-track the advancement of the Treaty Creek Project.





Tudor Gold will be displaying core samples and drill sections at booth #3314 at the Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada convention in Toronto March 3-6, 2019.





QA/QC





In 2016 and 2017, drill core samples were prepared and analyzed at Activation Laboratories Ltd. in Kamloops, BC. In 2018, drill core samples were prepared ALS Global's Preparation Laboratory in Terrace, BC and assayed at ALS Global's Geochemical Laboratory in North Vancouver, BC. Analytical accuracy and precision are monitored by the submission of blanks, certified standards and duplicate samples inserted at regular intervals into the sample stream by Tudor Gold personnel. Activation Laboratories and ALS Global Laboratories quality systems comply with the requirements for the International Standards ISO 17025: 2005.





QP





The Qualified Person for this new release for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 is Tudor Gold's Exploration Manager, Ken Konkin, P.Geo. He has read and approved the scientific and technical information that forms the basis for the disclosure contained in this news release.





About American Creek

American Creek holds a strong portfolio of gold and silver properties in British Columbia. Three of those properties are located in the prolific "Golden Triangle"; the Treaty Creek and Electrum joint venture projects with Tudor Gold (Walter Storm) as well as the 100% owned past producing Dunwell Mine.

The Corporation also holds the Gold Hill, Austruck-Bonanza, Ample Goldmax, Silver Side, and Glitter King properties located in other prospective areas of the province.

For further information please contact Kelvin Burton at: Phone: 403 752-4040 or Email: info@americancreek.com. Information relating to the Corporation is available on its website at www.americancreek.com

Cautionary Statements regarding Forward-Looking Information





Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Company's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially.





All statements including, without limitation, statements relating to the Goldstorm Zone as well as any other future plans, objectives or expectations of the Company are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's plans or expectations include risks relating to the actual results of current exploration activities, fluctuating gold prices, possibility of equipment breakdowns and delays, exploration cost overruns, availability of capital and financing, general economic, market or business conditions, regulatory changes, timeliness of government or regulatory approvals and other risks detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation.

