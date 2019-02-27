Canada Cobalt Works' AGM Results

COQUITLAM, Feb. 27, 2019 - Canada Cobalt Works Inc. (TSX.V: CCW) (OTC: CCWOF) (Frankfurt: 4T9B) (the "Company" or "Canada Cobalt") announces that the Annual General Meeting was held on Tuesday February 26, 2019 and is pleased to report that all resolutions were approved with over 99% voting in favour in all categories. Resolutions passed are listed below.

The following individuals were re-elected Directors of the Company: Frank J. Basa, Jacques F. Monette, Dianne Tookenay, Robert Setter and Annemette Jorgensen.



McGovern, Hurley, Cunningham, Chartered Accountants, were re-appointed as Company auditors.



Adoption of the Company's 10% rolling share option plan was ratified and approved.

The Board of Directors appointed the following officers of the Company for the ensuing year:

Frank J. Basa: President and Chief Executive Officer

Thomas P. Devlin: Chief Financial Officer

Tina Whyte: Secretary

Frank J. Basa and Jacques F. Monette and Annemette Jorgensen were re-appointed as members of the Audit Committee for the upcoming year.

About Canada Cobalt Works Inc.

Canada Cobalt is a pure play cobalt company focused on its past producing Castle mine in the Northern Ontario Cobalt Camp, Canada's most prolific cobalt district. With underground access at Castle, a recently installed pilot plant to produce cobalt-rich gravity concentrates on site, and a proprietary hydrometallurgical process known as Re-2OX for the creation of technical grade cobalt sulphate as well as nickel-manganese-cobalt (NMC) formulations, Canada Cobalt is strategically positioned to become a vertically integrated North American leader in cobalt extraction and recovery. More information is available at www.canadacobaltworks.com.

"Frank J. Basa"

Frank J. Basa, P. Eng.

President and Chief Executive Officer

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt of property titles, potential mineral recovery processes, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore, involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.

SOURCE Canada Cobalt Works Inc.