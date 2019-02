TORONTO, Feb. 27, 2019 - Montero Mining & Exploration Ltd. (TSX.V : MON) invites all shareholders and interested members to visit us at the PDAC International Conference from 3 - 6 March, 2019 at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre - South Building.

Exhibit Hours: Sunday, March 3: 10:00am to 5:00pm Monday, March 4: 10:00am to 5:00pm Tuesday, March 5: 10:00am to 5:00pm Wednesday, March 6: 9:00am to 12:00pm

Booth #2647 of the Investors Exchange which is open to the public at a daily rate of $24.99.



PDAC International Convention, Trade Show & Investors Exchange is the world’s premier mining investment convention for people, companies and organizations in, or connected with, mineral exploration.

We look forward to seeing you there!



About Montero

Montero is a mineral exploration and development company engaged in the identification, acquisition, evaluation and exploration of mineral properties in Africa. Currently the company is focussed on advancing its battery metals exploration projects for lithium and tin-tantalum in Namibia. Montero also has phosphates in South Africa and rare earth elements (REE) in Tanzania. Montero trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol MON.



For more information, contact:



Montero Mining and Exploration Ltd.

Dr. Antony Harwood, President and Chief Executive Officer

E-mail: ir@monteromining.com

Tel: +1 416 840 9197

www.monteromining.com