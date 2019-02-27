Currie Rose Resources Inc. Rossland Project Extension

Toronto, February 27, 2019 - Currie Rose Resources Inc. (TSXV: CUI) ("Currie Rose" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has extended the expenditure requirements of both Option Agreements that make up the Rossland Gold Project (the "Project") (see press releases dated April 13, 2018 and May 16, 2018) located in central southern British Columbia.

The Vendor and the Company have agreed to extend the expenditure period on the Projects by 3 months to July 26th, 2109 to enable drilling and other exploration work to be completed.

Michael Griffiths, Currie Rose's President and CEO, commented: "This extension will provide the company with the opportunity to complete our historic data retrieval to make sure that our drilling program is as targeted as possible to achieve our exploration goals for 2019. The Vendor has appreciated our efforts to date and we look forward to our continued good working relationship."

About Rossland

The Rossland Gold Project is situated 10km west from the Trail Zinc Smelter in south-central British Columbia. The Rossland Mining Camp produced more than 2.7 million ounces of gold, 3.5 million ounces of silver and 71 tonnes of copper between 1894 and 1941 and ranks as the third largest lode gold camp in British Columbia.

The Rossland gold camp is situated in the south western part of the Kootenay Arc and locally consists of a sequence carbonaceous siltstone, quartzite and slates of the Mt Roberts Formation which unconformably overlie Lower Jurassic volcanic flows and tuffs of the Rossland Formation (Little 1982). Contemporaneous with the volcanism noted above were intrusive augite porphyry sills and these rocks have been further intruded by the Rossland monzonite and Nelson plutonic suite rocks that are closely associated with the ore deposits in the area. Major structural features include an east-west set of shears steeply dipping to the north and a north-south shear set, dipping steeply east.

About Currie Rose Resources Inc.

Currie Rose is a precious metal explorer focused on identifying high value assets in Canada.

Our current projects span British Columbia and Ontario with our immediate focus on the recently acquired Rossland Project in BC.

