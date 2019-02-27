Aurelius Minerals Inc. to Participate in the 2nd Annual RAISE at the PDAC

VANCOUVER, Feb. 27, 2019 - Aurelius Minerals Inc. (TSX.V: AUL) (the “Company” or “Aurelius”), a premier gold exploration company, holding the Mikwam and Lipton Properties within the prolific northern Abitibi Gold belt in Ontario, Canada, will be presenting at the 2nd Annual RAISE at the PDAC: One-to-One Resource Investment Conference in Toronto, ON. Aurelius will be in Meeting Area #11 available to meet existing and potential investors. Investors and brokers can register online here https://raisepdac.eventbrite.ca.RAISE at the PDAC: One-to-One Resource Investment ConferenceThursday, February 28 | One King West Hotel | Toronto

RAISE at the PDAC is an EXCLUSIVE event for investors and finance individuals who INVEST in resource stocks. A unique conference format where investors and finance individuals meet one-on-one with companies throughout the day in a series of meetings, social breaks & presentations. The conference is free for Investors, Investment Advisors, Portfolio Managers and Funds.

PDAC Core Shack

Aurelius will also display its Mikwam gold property in the PDAC Core Shack and will be in Booth #3113B during Session B on Tuesday, March 5th from 10:00 am until 5:00 pm and on Wednesday, March 6th from 9:00 am until 12 noon. The Core Shack is located in the Investors Exchange, Level 800 at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre, South Building.

About Aurelius Minerals Inc.

Aurelius is a well-positioned gold exploration company focused on advancing two district-scale gold projects in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt in Ontario, Canada, one of the world’s most prolific mining districts; the 968-hectare Mikwam Property, in the Burntbush area on the Casa Berardi trend and the 12,425-hectare Lipton Property, on the Lower Detour Trend. In 2018, Ontario converted its manual system of ground and paper staking and maintaining unpatented mining claims to an online system. All active, unpatented claims were converted from their legally defined location to a cell-based provincial grid. The Mikwam Property is comprised of 9 legacy claims consisting of 69 Cell Claims including 29 Single Cell Mining Claims (“SCMC’s”) and 40 Boundary Cell Mining Claims (“BCMC’s”). The Lipton Property is now comprised of 57 legacy claims consisting of 721 Cell Claims, 563 SCMC’s, 143 BCMC’s, and 30 “internal” and overlapping (i.e., two occupying the same space) BCMC’s. The Company has a sound management team with experience in all facets of the mineral exploration and mining industry who will be considering additional acquisitions of advanced staged opportunities in the Abitibi and other proven mining districts.

More information about Aurelius can be found on our website by visiting: www.aureliusminerals.com

Aurelius Minerals Inc. Contact:

Mark N.J. Ashcroft, President & CEO

416-304-9095

info@aureliusminerals.com

www.aureliusminerals.com



RAISE at the PDAC Contact:

Neil Lock, CEO

604-380-4888

neil@raiseconference.com

www.raiseconference.com

