Australian Potash Ltd: Extension of Rights Issue Closing Date

Perth, Australia - Australian Potash Ltd. (ASX:APC) (APC or the Company) advises that it has extended the Closing Date for the current renounceable rights issue (Rights Issue).Rights IssueAs announced on 11 February 2019, the Company is undertaking a pro rata renounceable rights (or entitlements) issue to eligible shareholders to raise up to $5,229,824 (before the costs of the offer), comprising an offer on the basis of three (3) rights shares (Rights Shares) for every fourteen (14) existing shares held at an issue price of 8 cents ($0.08) per Rights Share, together with one (1) free attaching listed option (Rights Option) exercisable at 12 cents ($0.12) on or before 8 August 2021 for every four (4) Rights Shares subscribed. Shareholders of the Company are afforded the opportunity to subscribe for Rights Shares in excess of their entitlement to the extent that there is a shortfall.The Rights Issue is underwritten to $4.2 million by Patersons Securities Limited, who are also acting as Lead Manager to the Rights Issue.The Company's directors intend to participate in the Rights Issue.The funds raised from the Rights Issue will be used to complete the definitive feasibility study for the Company's high-grade, low cost Lake Wells Potash Project (LWPP), and for general working capital.The closing date for the Rights Issue has been extended to Friday, 8 March 2019.Revised Indicative TimetableThe revised timetable for the Rights Issue is set out below. The dates are indicative only and the Company reserves the right to vary the dates (subject to the Corporations Act and the ASX Listing Rules).Offer announcement - 11 February 2019Lodgement of Prospectus with ASIC - 13 February 2019Lodgement of Prospectus and Appendix 3B with ASX - 13 February 2019Notice sent to Optionholders - 13 February 2019Notice sent to Shareholders - 15 February 2019Ex date - 18 February 2019Rights start trading - 18 February 2019Record date for determining entitlements - 19 February 2019Prospectus sent out to Shareholders and Company announces this has been completed - 22 February 2019Rights stop trading - 26 February 2019Last date to extend the closing date - 28 February 2019Closing Date* - 8 March 2019ASX notified of any under subscriptions - 13 March 2019Issue date/Shares entered into Shareholders' security holdings - 15 March 2019Quotation of Shares issued under the Offer* - 16 March 2019*The Directors may extend the Closing Date by giving at least 3 business days' notice to ASX prior to the Closing Date. As such the date the Rights Shares are expected to commence trading on ASX may vary.





About Australian Potash Ltd:



Australian Potash Ltd. (ASX:APC) is an ASX-listed Sulphate of Potash (SOP) developer. The Company holds a 100% interest in the Lake Wells Potash Project located approximately 500kms northeast of Kalgoorlie, in Western Australia's Eastern Goldfields.



The Lake Wells Potash Project is a palaeochannel brine hosted sulphate of potash project. Palaeochannel bore fields supply large volumes of brine to many existing mining operations throughout Western Australia, and this technique is a well understood and proven method for extracting brine. APC will use this technically low-risk and commonly used brine extraction model to further develop a bore-field into the palaeochannel hosting the Lake Wells SOP resource.



A Scoping Study on the Lake Wells Potash Project was completed and released on 23 March 2017. The Scoping Study exceeded expectations and confirmed that the Project's economic and technical aspects are all exceptionally strong, and highlights APC's potential to become a significant long-life, low capital and high margin sulphate of potash (SOP) producer.





Source:



Australian Potash Ltd.





Contact:

Matt Shackleton Managing Director and CEO E: m.shackleton@australianpotash.com.au M: +61-438-319-841 Sophie Raven Company Secretary E: s.raven@australianpotash.com.au M: +61-400-007-906