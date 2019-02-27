One World Lithium Amends Terms of Warrants to Extend Expiry Date

VANCOUVER, B.C., February 27, 2019 - One World Lithium Inc. (CSE-OWLI) ("OWL") (the "Company") announces that it will be amending the terms of 100,000 share purchase warrants (the "Warrant") previously issued pursuant to a Credit Facility that closed on February 28, 2017. The Warrants were originally exercisable by the holder at a price of $0.20 per common share in the capital of the Company (each, a "Share") for a period of two years from the date of issuance. The expiry date of these Warrants will be extended by twenty-four months. Following the extension of the term of the Warrants, each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to acquire one Share at an issue price of $0.20 per Share on or before February 28, 2020. All other terms and conditions of the Warrants will remain the same.

About One World Lithium Inc.

OWL an exploration Company is focused on exploring and developing lithium projects of merit. It currently has earned a 60% working interest in the 75,400 hectares (or 754 square kilometers which is 290 square miles) Salar Del Diablo Property located in Baja California Notre, Mexico with the right to earn an additional 30% working interest.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of One World Lithium Inc.,

"Douglas Fulcher"

President and Chief Executive Officer

For further information please visit www.oneworldlithium.com or email info@oneworldlithium.com

