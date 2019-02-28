Swiss-EMX & Global Li-Ion Prepare to Launch Graphite Token

Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada / TheNewswire / Feb 28, 2019 - Global Li-Ion Graphite Corp. ("Global Li-Ion" or, the "Company") (CSE: LION) is pleased to announce that Swiss EMX has notified LION it will proceed with the launch of its ground-breaking Graphite Token.

The news follows Swiss EMX's agreement to make its good faith payment following the proposed offtake agreement to supply Graphite from the Ambato-Arana graphite project in Madagascar

Swiss EMX plans to launch pre-sales of its Commodity backed Graphite Token in the coming weeks.

Bernino Lind of Swiss EMX comments "In 2017 both the United States President and European Commission deemed Graphite, Lithium and Cobalt amongst others as strategic resources critical for national security - when we saw that these e-minerals are not accessible for retail investors and for the most part do not trade on a transparent spot price it was evident that a new transparent mechanism was needed to quote, trade and deliver the energy Metals."

The rise of electric vehicles and alternative energy is expected to spark a renaissance in the energy storage sector. This will greatly increase the demand for essential e-minerals underlining the importance of increased liquidity in an essential market.

Swiss EMX plans to solve this looming liquidity crisis before it begins. It will utilize cutting edge blockchain technology to facilitate the trading of e-metals using smart contracts. These contracts allow for faster and cheaper settlement between the buyer and seller and will ultimately be used to streamline the physical delivery of the underlying commodity between producers and consumers.

About Swiss-eMX.com

Swiss-eMX.com is pioneering the tokenization of energy metals using a three-stage approach. First, by offering commodity backed tokens followed by secondary trading of the tokens on regulated exchanges, this will allow for speculation and liquidity in otherwise illiquid commodities and finally the token will facilitate the delivery of the physical underlying commodity via smart contracts using cutting edge blockchain technology.

Ambato-Arana Graphite Mine, Madagascar

The Company continues to make very significant progress in its understanding and knowledge of the past producing Ambato-Arana Graphite Project in Madagascar. The Company completed the purchase and transfer of a 100% interest in the Ambato Project and is focused on working with Pascal Marchand M.Sc. P. Geol to complete the updated environmental study and prepare the detailed license development plan which is needed to put the project back into economic production.

The Company has acquired and verified a substantial amount of historical data including recently recovered historic data on over 400 auger drill holes on the project that indicates the presence of substantial graphite mineralization, which will be instrumental in the implementation of the upcoming confirmation work program and mine plan completion.

Pascal is a Franco-Canadian geologist based in Madagascar with over 25 year's highly relevant experience including the exploration and appraisal of mineralisation of graphite. He is a member of the Ordre des Geologues du Quebec. Mr. Marchand holds degrees in geology including MSc's from Laval University and from the University of Nancy and a BSc from the University of Besancon. He has worked throughout Madagascar and, in addition to geological expertise, is fully conversant with Malagasy mining law, and environmental and social regulations.

