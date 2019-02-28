Copper Fox Announces Additional Significant Increases in Soluble Copper Concentrations from Van Dyke Copper Deposit
Calgary, February 28, 2019 - Copper Fox Metals Inc. (TSXV: CUU) (OTC Pink: CPFXF) ("Copper Fox" or the "Company") and its wholly owned subsidiary, Desert Fox Copper Inc. ("Desert Fox"), are pleased to announce additional analytical results from the recently announced program on the Van Dyke oxide copper deposit (see news release January 23, 2019). Van Dyke is an In-Situ Leach ("ISL") project where the commodity of interest is acid soluble copper ("ASCu").
Highlights are:
- DDH-UVD-13 returned an average of 0.616% ASCu over a 93.84m core interval.
- The 2019 result for DDH-UVD-13 represent a 73% increase in ASCu content and a 51% increase in thickness of the mineralized interval.
- DDH-UVD-12 returned a combined mineralized interval of 102.47m versus 63.71m reported in the original data base, a 61% increase in thickness.
- The four drill holes show increases in weighted average ASCu concentration that range from 5 to 73% higher than in the original data base.
- The mineralized intervals in two of the drill holes are open and additional sampling is required to determine the length of these mineralized intervals.
Elmer B. Stewart, President and CEO of Copper Fox, stated, "The objective of the 2019 analytical program is to determine the dimensions and increase the confidence level of the acid soluble copper concentrations in the Van Dyke oxide copper deposit. The 2019 results received to date continue to yield higher acid soluble copper concentrations and thicker mineralized intervals. The 2019 results are encouraging and suggest that the dimensions of the Van Dyke deposit are larger than previously modelled."
The weighted average acid soluble copper concentrations for the 2019 results compared to the original results are:
|DDH
|From
|To
|Interval
|2019
|Original
|2019
|Original
|Acid Soluble
|ID
|Azi
|Dip
|(m)
|(m)
|(m)
|TCu (%)
|TCu (%)
|ASCu (%)
|ASCu (%)
|2019/Original (%)
|OXY-7
|0
|-90
|396.24
|525.17
|128.93
|0.515
|0.546
|0.489
|0.465
|105%
|including
|412.39
|415.14
|2.75
|1.772
|1.967
|1.662
|1.857
|89%
|including
|427.94
|447.75
|19.81
|0.946
|0.993
|0.931
|0.907
|103%
|OXY-25
|0
|-90
|435.86
|595.58
|159.72
|0.538
|0.562
|0.472
|0.431
|110%
|including
|474.57
|488.89
|14.32
|0.824
|0.873
|0.709
|0.690
|103%
|including
|498.65
|508.71
|10.06
|1.382
|1.432
|1.353
|1.255
|108%
|including
|521.82
|533.70
|11.88
|0.834
|0.754
|0.872
|0.732
|119%
|including
|538.28
|546.51
|8.23
|0.919
|0.819
|0.657
|0.644
|102%
|including
|558.09
|559.61
|1.52
|1.66
|1.839
|1.460
|1.512
|97%
|UVD-12
|0
|-90
|310.29
|326.66
|16.37
|0.330
|0.349
|0.247
|0.252
|98%
|399.90
|486.00
|86.10
|0.278
|0.299
|0.151
|0.130
|116%
|UVD-13
|0
|-90
|378.56
|472.40
|93.84
|0.670
|0.462
|0.616
|0.356
|173%
|including
|381.91
|390.29
|8.38
|1.025
|1.097
|0.998
|0.916
|109%
|including
|400.5
|404.16
|3.66
|6.700
|1.389
|6.430
|1.389
|463%
President and Chief Executive Officer