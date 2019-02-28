Amerigo Provides Update on Q1-2019 Production

VANCOUVER, Feb. 28, 2019 - Amerigo Resources Ltd. (TSX: ARG) (“Amerigo” or the “Company”) is providing an update on expected production for the quarter ending March 31, 2019 (“Q1-2019”) from Minera Valle Central ("MVC"), the Company’s 100% owned operation, located near Rancagua, Chile.

On February 25, 2019, MVC received a notification from the Department of Dams, Tailings and Hydraulic Resources of Codelco’s División El Teniente (“DET”) advising of a shutdown of DET’s tailings system during a 144-hour period (6-day period) estimated from March 10 to March 16, 2019 inclusive. DET will be conducting maintenance work in various sections of the entire DET tailings concrete channel during this period. In order to be able to carry out this work, DET will suspend the flow of fresh tailings to MVC’s plant and MVC will be required to suspend production from Cauquenes, as it will not have access to DET’s concrete channel to deposit processed tailings. MVC will require an additional day of suspended operations, for a total estimated suspension of 7 days (the “Maintenance Period”) to restart equipment and normalize processing flow at the MVC plant.

Suspension of production from MVC during the Maintenance Period will further affect Q1-2019 production, which was already estimated to be lower than average as MVC’s mine plan presented lower quality Cauquenes material impacting grade and recoveries during the quarter. Amerigo currently estimates Q1-2019 production of 13.5 million pounds of copper. Amerigo will review with MVC potential changes to the production plan for Q2, Q3 and Q4 of 2019 to determine if the Company’s current annual production guidance of 80.0 to 85.0 million pounds of copper can be maintained or will need to be adjusted downward as a result of foregone production during the Maintenance Period.

About Amerigo and MVC

Amerigo Resources Ltd. is an innovative copper producer with a long-term relationship with Corporación Nacional del Cobre de Chile (“Codelco”), the world’s largest copper producer.

Amerigo produces copper concentrate at the MVC operation in Chile by processing fresh and historic tailings from Codelco’s El Teniente mine, the world's largest underground copper mine. Tel: (604) 681-2802; Fax: (604) 682-2802; Web: www.amerigoresources.com; Listing: ARG:TSX.

