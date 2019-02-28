Wir verwenden Cookies, um Ihnen eine optimale Funktion der Webseite zu ermöglichen. Wenn Sie weitersurfen, stimmen Sie der Cookie-Nutzung zu. Mehr erfahren
Walker Raises $898,578.48 from Warrant Exercises and Appoints New Director

14:00 Uhr  |  Newsfile

Vancouver, February 28, 2019 - Walker River Resources Corp. (TSXV: WRR) ("Walker" or the "Company") is pleased to announce since February 15, 2019 it has received proceeds of $878,578.48 from the exercise of 7,513,154 previously issued common share purchase warrants. As of the date of this news release, the Company now has 128,927,269 common shares issued and outstanding.

The warrants were issued in connection with the Company's private placements and had exercise prices of $0.10, $0.12 and $0.15 per common share.

The Company intends to use the proceeds of the warrant exercises for work on the Company's Lapon Canyon Gold Project and general working capital.

Finally, the Company is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Renè Lessard to its board of directors. Renè is an independent sales consultant. He was the Sales Manager of Campagna Motors Inc. and T-Rex Vehicles Inc. Renè is a former director of Nemaska Lithium Inc. and Monarques Resources Inc. The Company also announces the resignation of Thomas Schuster as a director of the Company. The Company would like to thank Mr. Schuster for his contributions to the Company during his appointment to the Board of Directors and wishes him well in his future endeavors. Mr. Schuster will remain a consultant to the Company.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

"Michel David"
________________________
Michel David,
Chief Executive Officer and Director

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Walker River Resources Corp.
Tel: 819 874-0030
Fax: 819 825-1199
Email: info@wrrgold.com
Website: www.wrrgold.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation service provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/43098


Walker River Resources Corp.

www.wrrgold.com


