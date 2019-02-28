Aloro Signs New Three Year - 50 Drill Hole Surface Access Agreement With the Mulatos Ejido

VANCOUVER, Feb. 28, 2019 - Aloro Mining Corp. (the “Company” or “Aloro”) (TSX.V Symbol AORO) (FRANKFURT Symbol 4LPP) is pleased to announce that it has signed a new three year surface access agreement with the Mulatos Ejido. The new agreement allows for all types of exploration activities including roadbuilding and the drilling of up to 50 drill holes.



The previous agreement was limited to only 12 drill holes that we completed in the 4th quarter of 2018. In order to continue drilling, we had to enter into a new agreement. The previous agreement only covered the Ejido lands in concession title # 244241 (southern block). The new agreement covers the Ejido lands in concession title # 244241 (southern block) and concession title # 246230 (northern block).

This new agreement will allow Aloro time to explore this large 3199 hectare project properly as there has been numerous structures and showings that have been identified and warrant further work.

Thomas A. Doyle, President, CEO, stated “I would like to thank the Ejido for their help and support to let us continue with our exploration programs. I am very pleased that we were able to reach an agreement. The initial plan is to get the drill rig back on the property and follow up on what we have discovered in LVRC 12 in the south east portion of the property.”

About Aloro Mining Corp.

Aloro controls the 3,199 hectare Los Venados Project, which is located in the central part of the Mulatos Gold District. The western property boundary is shared with Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. where it operates the La India open pit mine, and it is directly adjacent to the active Mulatos open pit of Alamos Gold Inc. to the south. The known mineralization within the Mulatos District is gold-dominant, with accessory silver and copper.

