Rockridge Resources Announces Joseph Gallucci Joins Board of Directors

VANCOUVER, Feb. 28, 2019 - Rockridge Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: ROCK) (“Rockridge” or the “Company”) has appointed Joseph Gallucci to the Company’s Board of Directors. Mr. Gallucci is a capital markets executive with over 15 years of experience in investment banking and equity research focused on mining, base metals, precious metals and bulk commodities on a global scale. His career has spanned across various firms including BMO Capital Markets, GMP Securities, Dundee Securities, and he was a founding principal of Eight Capital where he recently led their Mining Investment Banking Team.



In his previous roles he has acquired experience in corporate finance, mergers, acquisitions, business and operational development, financings and corporate strategy. He was directly involved in raising over $1 billion for mining companies with a focused expertise on Canadian base metal companies.

Prior to investment banking, Mr. Gallucci spent over a decade in equity research with a focus on global mining at both GMP and Dundee Securities. At Dundee Securities, he was a Managing Director and head of the Metals and Mining Research Team where he oversaw the complete mining franchise. He has traveled extensively visiting well over 100 mining properties across the globe. He holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from Concordia University and an MBA in Investment Management from the Goodman Institute of Investment Management.

Rockridge’s CEO, Jordan Trimble stated: “We would like to welcome Mr. Gallucci to the Rockridge team as a Director of the Company. Mr. Gallucci has years of experience as an investment banker and research analyst with a focus on Canadian base metal companies. His expertise in corporate finance, mergers and acquisitions, and capital raising will be invaluable to the company as we look to create shareholder value through new mineral discoveries and the advancement of projects in geopolitically favourable jurisdictions like Canada.”

Mr. Gallucci stated: “I am excited to join the Board of Directors and begin working with management and the team at Rockridge Resources. I know the Flin Flon district well having worked with several mining companies with projects there and believe there is a lot of potential for value yet to be unlocked in the region. I am looking forward to contributing to the Company’s growth and success.”

The Company has issued 100,000 incentive stock options (the "Options") to Mr. Gallucci. The Options are exercisable at $0.35 per share for a period of five years from the date of grant. The Options have been granted under and are governed by the terms of the Company's incentive stock option plan.

About Rockridge Resources Ltd.

Rockridge Resources is a new publicly traded mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Canada, specifically copper and battery metal projects. The Company's flagship project is the Knife Lake project located in Saskatchewan, which is ranked as the #2 mining jurisdiction in the world by the Fraser Institute. The project hosts the Knife Lake deposit, which is a VMS, near-surface copper-cobalt-gold-silver-zinc deposit open along strike and at depth. There is strong discovery potential in and around the deposit area as well as at regional targets on the 85,196-hectare property. Rockridge’s goal is to maximize shareholder value through new mineral discoveries, committed long-term partnerships, and the advancement of exploration projects in geopolitically favourable jurisdictions. The Company has approx. 23.2 million shares issued and outstanding.

