Wealth Receives Positive Geophysical Results for the Vapor Lithium Brine Project, Northern Chile and Provides Corporate Update

VANCOUVER, Feb. 28, 2019 - Wealth Minerals Ltd. (the “Company” or “Wealth”) - (TSXV: WML; OTCQX: WMLLF; SSE: WMLCL; Frankfurt: EJZN), reports that it has received positive results from geophysical surveys conducted on and around certain concessions in the Company’s Vapor project (the “Vapor Project”), located in the Ollague Salar, and has identified high-priority drill targets for 2019 (see press release dated February 11, 2019).



General location map, the Vapor TEM survey line locations shown on a satellite image (GoogleEarth). The Vapor Property outline shown in blue, total 5,200 hectares. TEM survey lines shown in red.



Vapor TEM survey, 1D smooth model inversion resistivity sections. Line 4 (shown above) was the best section of the survey.





“The extremely low resistivity signals at the Vapor Project represents an area of approximately 5,200 hectares. With this low signal extending down to at least 500 meters below surface, it appears that Vapor is a project with high potential; an opinion strongly supported by drill results from other explorers in the salar” stated Henk van Alphen, Wealth’s CEO.

Geophysical Survey Results

The Transient Electromagnetic (“TEM”) surveys (Figure 1) identified highly conductive zones, which are interpreted to represent porous media with high-salinity fluids (potentially lithium-bearing brines) at depth. Multiple anomalies are identified within the survey area with several potential drill targets. On the basis of TEM data, Line 4 (Figure 2) represents the highest priority target with the highest tenor conductivity (lowest resistivity) suggesting potentially greater saturation and/or potentially higher salinity.

The survey was completed by Southernrock Geophysics S.A. and consisted of a total of 90 stations of 250m coincident loop TEM sites located along 4 lines (Figure 1). Data was processed according to standard methodologies and 1D inversion modelling was used to generate compiled sections and 3D visualizations. 1D inversion modelling has provided reasonably robust images of the subsurface resistivity characteristics to around 500m depth from surface. A median resistivity of 2.2 Ωm throughout the modelled interval along all lines illustrates the very conductive subsurface environment, often with a significant intervals of less than 1 Ωm.

Project Background

The Vapor Project consists of 5,200 hectares located in northern Chile, Region II, near the Chile-Bolivia border. Recent drilling activity by a peer company in the area returned lithium grades up to 480 Li mg/l and surface sampling has returned lithium grades as high as 1,140 Li mg/l. Readers are cautioned that the properties held by a peer company are adjacent properties and that Wealth has no interest in or right to acquire any interest in any part of these properties, and that mineral deposits on adjacent or similar properties are not in any way indicative of mineral deposits on Wealth’s mineral properties or position in the Ollague salar.

Atacama Payment

As announced on February 11, 2019, Wealth renegotiated the payment schedule for the Atacama project as originally announced on November 23, 2016. The payment of USD 500,000 and the issue of 5,000,000 common shares has been completed. The next payment of USD 2,000,000 is due March 31, 2019.

Qualified Person

Keith J. Henderson, P.Geo, a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed the scientific and technical information that forms the basis for the technical disclosure in this news release. Mr. Henderson is not independent of the Company as he is a shareholder, a consultant to the Company and holds incentive stock options of the Company.

About Wealth Minerals Ltd.

Wealth is a mineral resource company with interests in Canada, Mexico, Peru and Chile. The Company’s main focus is the acquisition and development of lithium projects in South America. To date, the Company has positioned itself to develop the Quisquiro Salar in Chile (the Trinity project), as well as to work alongside existing producers in the prolific Atacama Salar, where the Company has a substantial licenses package. The Company has also positioned itself to play a role in asset consolidation in Chile with various lithium properties throughout the country.

Lithium market dynamics and a rapidly increasing metal price are the result of profound structural issues with the industry meeting anticipated future demand. Wealth is positioning itself to be a major beneficiary of this future mismatch of supply and demand. The Company also maintains and continues to evaluate a portfolio of precious and base metal exploration-stage projects.

For further details on the Company readers are referred to the Company's website (www.wealthminerals.com) and its Canadian regulatory filings on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

